Brazilian 15-Year-Old Kaua Carvalho Smashes Two National Age Category Records

15-year-old Brazilian breaststroker Kauã Carvalho, one of the country’s top young talents, set a pair of Brazilian Age Records in short course meters last weekend at the São Paulo Youth Summer Championship last weekend in Americana.

His new record-setting standards came in the 100 meter breaststroke, where he swam 1:00.13, and the 200 meter breaststroke, where he swam 2:13.17.

Both swims smashed the previous records. In the 100, his own prior record was set in April in 1:01.73. The old record in the 200 breaststroke was a 2:17.20 set in 2016 by Davi Mourão.

Race video of the 100, courtesy Best Swimming:

According to Brazilian site Best Swimming, his was one of six Brazilian age category records broken over the weekend.

Other record-setting swims: