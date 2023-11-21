Brazilian 15-Year-Old Kaua Carvalho Smashes Two National Age Category Records

15-year-old Brazilian breaststroker Kauã Carvalho, one of the country’s top young talents, set a pair of Brazilian Age Records in short course meters last weekend at the São Paulo Youth Summer Championship last weekend in Americana.
His new record-setting standards came in the 100 meter breaststroke, where he swam 1:00.13, and the 200 meter breaststroke, where he swam 2:13.17.
Both swims smashed the previous records. In the 100, his own prior record was set in April in 1:01.73. The old record in the 200 breaststroke was a 2:17.20 set in 2016 by Davi Mourão.
Race video of the 100, courtesy Best Swimming:
According to Brazilian site Best Swimming, his was one of six Brazilian age category records broken over the weekend.
Other record-setting swims:
- Sophia de Andrade Isidoro broke the 15-year-olds record in the 100 fly, swimming 1:00.30. That broke the 2011 record of Natália de Luccas of 1:01.22. De Luccas would go on to represent Brazil at the 2013 World Junior Championships, and would eventually break the South American Record in the 200 meter backstroke. She won a silver medal at the 2014 Youth Olympics, bronze medals in both backstrokes at the 2014 South American Games, and bronze in the women’s 400 medley relay at the 2015 Pan American Games.
- Lucio Flávio de Paula Filho broke the 16-year-olds record in the boys’ 100 fly, swimming 52.76. That cleared the old record that was set in 2020 by Pedro Henrique Souza. He also broke the 50 free record, swimming 22.45 to break Pedro Sansone’s record from last year.
- In that same age group, Gustavo Zimmerman Giugno won the 50 back in 25.17. The old record of 25.39 was set in 2017 by Pedro Henrique Motta.