15-Year-Old Dune Coetzee Qualifies for CGs in 200 Fly at SA Trials

2017 KZNA PREMIER CHAMPS & COMMONWEALTH TRIALS

December 16th-22nd, 2017

Durban, South Africa

LCM (50m)

2018 Commonwealth Games Trials

Commonwealth Games Standards

Live Results: Meet Mobile, search “KZNA Premier Champs & Commonwealth Trials”

Day 5 Qualifiers

Dune Coetzee, a young rising talent for the South African women, qualified for the Commonwealth Games on day five of the South African trials. She was 2:12.52, the only finisher under 2:20, running away with the meet win and, more importantly, qualification for CGs. Coetzee, 15 years old, was under the QT in her 200 free win earlier in the meet, and just missed the cut in the 100 fly.

The young Coetzee will also race the 400 free later this week, which is the last event on her schedule.

Erin Gallagher was the other event winner on the women’s side, going 29.16 in the 50 back. She was the only finisher under 30 seconds, though the event won’t be contested at CGs.

In the men’s 200 back, both Martin Binedell (1:59.59) and Jarryd Baxter (1:59.65) broke two minutes, hitting qualifying times for CGs with their times.

Four men went faster than the QT, led by Brad Tandy (22.33) and Douglas Erasmus (22.90) under 23 seconds. Ryan Coetzee (23.18) and Armand Maritz (23.25) were both just under the QT of 23.26. The four swimmer will all be up for selection to punch tickets to the CGs.