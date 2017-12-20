Japanese Show Up in Force, Ruck Still On Fire at Lausanne Cup Day 1

2017 LAUSANNE CUP

Lausanne, Switzerland

December 20-21, 2017

Several swimmers had standout days in Lausanne, with a sizable Japanese squad making noise as well as a few others, among those being Canadian teenager Taylor Ruck.

On the day, two Japanese women took down national records. First, Rikako Ikee defeated Ranomi Kromowidjojo in the 50 fly, 25.06 to 25.12. That was faster than Ikee’s 25.14 from November, which also stood as the previous Asian continental record. Yui Ohashi swam in the 400 IM, which was without Katinka Hosszu, speeding to a time of 4:24.03 to lead a Japanese 1-2-3-4 sweep. Ohashi’s time was over three seconds faster than the old Japanese record of 4:27.51, done by Sakiko Shimizu two years aho. Shimizu was actually in this final, too, placing 2nd in 4:28.22.

Taylor Ruck, meanwhile, stormed the 200 back. She was out in a 59.07, coming home to touch in 2:01.66. That time is nearly a full second better than the old Canadian record, a 2:01.56 from 2013 done by Hilary Caldwell. Ruck was also superb in the 100 free, taking 2nd in 52.09 behind Charlotte Bonnet of France (52.06). Bonnet was just off of her own French record, while Ruck was very close to Penny Oleksiak‘s 52.01 national mark. Ikee was 52.11 for third in that final, while Kromowidjojo was pushed off of the top 3 with her 52.16.

Katinka Hosszu had a quiet day, only racing two events, and short ones at that. She won the 50 back (26.47) and the 100 IM (58.40), nearly losing the 100 IM at the finish to Japan’s Runa Imai (58.43), who outsplit the Iron Lady by three tenths on the backhalf.

On the men’s side, the Japanese were relentless, winning seven of the eight contested events.

Kosuke Hagino swam his way to two victories, in the 400 and 100 IM races. He was 4:02.99 in the 400, well ahead of Swiss IM’er Jeremy Desplanches (4:07.53). In the 100, things were much closer, but Hagino again got to the wall first in 52.55, with Germany’s Philip Heintz taking 2nd in 52.90.

Junya Koga was 23.25 to win the 50 back, while in the 200 back, it was Masaki Kaneko in 1:50.04. Yasuhiro Koseki ran away with the 100 breast (57.53), and Katsumi Nakamura won the 100 free (47.00) ahead of Belgium’s Pieter Timmers (47.28).

In the 200 fly, Daiya Seto made an appearance with a 1:50.33 for a five-plus second win.

The only non-Japanese male to win an event was Ukraine’s Andriy Govorov, who was 22.88 in the 50 fly over Michael Andrew‘s 23.04.