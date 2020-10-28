11 Days Late, Natalie Coughlin Gives Birth to Baby #2 Ozzie

American swimming legend Natalie Coughlin Hall has announced the birth of her second child, Ozzie. Ozzie weighed 10 pounds, 6 ounces at birth.

This is the 2nd child for the 38-year old old Coughlin and her husband Ethan Hall, who is the head coach of the Crow Canyon Sharks USA Swimming club team.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Zennie Mae Hall, on October 17, 2018.

Coughlin, who has 3 Olympic gold medals among 12 total Olympic medals, is one of the most decorated swimmers in history. At Cal, she won 11 NCAA individual event titles and added a relay title as well. She was named the NCAA Division I Swimmer of the Year 3 times by the CSCAA and was a two-time recipient of the Honda Sports Award for swimming.

Internationally, she is a 10-time World Champion and 11-time Pan Pacific Champion. She broke 11 individual World Records in her swimming career and was also a member of 3 World Record-breaking relays.