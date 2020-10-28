Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

11 Days Late, Natalie Coughlin Gives Birth to Baby #2 Ozzie

American swimming legend Natalie Coughlin Hall has announced the birth of her second child, Ozzie. Ozzie weighed 10 pounds, 6 ounces at birth.

This is the 2nd child for the 38-year old old Coughlin and her husband Ethan Hall, who is the head coach of the Crow Canyon Sharks USA Swimming club team.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ozzie took his sweet time to get here (11 days past his due date) but we’re all so happy to finally meet this chunk of a baby boy.

A post shared by Natalie Coughlin (@nataliecoughlin) on

The couple welcomed a daughter, Zennie Mae Hall, on October 17, 2018.

Coughlin, who has 3 Olympic gold medals among 12 total Olympic medals, is one of the most decorated swimmers in history. At Cal, she won 11 NCAA individual event titles and added a relay title as well. She was named the NCAA Division I Swimmer of the Year 3 times by the CSCAA and was a two-time recipient of the Honda Sports Award for swimming.

Internationally, she is a 10-time World Champion and 11-time Pan Pacific Champion. She broke 11 individual World Records in her swimming career and was also a member of 3 World Record-breaking relays.

4
Oldmanswimmer
30 minutes ago

Congratulations!

Bob
12 minutes ago

Congratulations!!!! What a special event and time, enjoy every second, it’s amazing. It seems only a short time ago you were trying to qualify for the 2000 Olympics. Be safe!!!!

WIN
2 minutes ago

Was she on a team this year? Congrats!

