2020 ISL Match 4: Dressel, Sakci, Smoliga Earn MVP Bonuses (Prize Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League – Match 4
- Monday, October 26: 3 PM-5 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Tuesday, October 27: 3 PM-5 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Cali Condors / DC Trident / Iron / NY Breakers
Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.
Cali Condors’ Caeleb Dressel had a busy two days, swimming six individual events, two relays, and three rounds of skins races. He finished at the top of the MVP standings for Match 4 with a total of 75 points. Iron’s Emre Sakci, whom Dressel faced in the skins, was the second-highest MVP scorer with 66.5 points. Dressel’s teammate Olivia Smoliga came in third with 60 points. The three were the only swimmers to earn 5-digit payouts in Match 4, and each of them made more than $20,000 when you include their respective MVP bonuses of $10,000, $6,000, and $4,000.
For Dressel, it was his fourth MVP award in five ISL appearances. He won the honor in all three of his meets of the 2019 ISL season.
Dressel began Match 4 with a win in the 100 fly, his biggest blowout of the two-day meet with 6 stolen Jackpot points. He followed with wins in the 50 free, 100 IM and men’s 4×100 free relay, 2nds in the 100 free and 50 fly, and 3rds in the 50 breast and men’s 4×100 medley relay. In the 50 breast skins race, he made it into the semi-final with a 3rd-place finish in round 2. He then finished second to Sakci in both the semi-final and final.
In addition to the $16, 800 in prize money he earned for his racing, Dressel picked up a $10,000 bonus for earning 75 MVP points.
|Caeleb Dressel
|Points Scored
|100 Fly
|15
|50 Free
|10
|50 Breast
|6
|Men’s 4×100 Free
|5
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|3
|100 Free
|7
|100 IM
|12
|50 Fly
|7
|50 Breast Skins
|20
|Total MVP Points
|75*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Sakci was less prolific than Dressel, competing in only 5 events, including the 50 breast skins. However, where he won, he won big. Sakci started off with a blowout in the 50 breast in which he Jackpotted 15 points from finishers 4-8. He anchored Iron’s runner-up men’s 400 free relay and swam breast on the winning men’s 400 medley relay. He then won the 100 breast, taking 6 Jackpot points, and finished with victories in all three rounds of the skins.
Like Dressel, Sakci won $16,800 from racing. He also took home a $6,000 MVP bonus.
|Emre Sakci
|Points Scored
|50 Breast
|24
|Men’s 4×100 Free
|3.5
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|5
|100 Breast
|15
|50 Breast Skins
|38
|Total MVP Points
|66.5*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Smoliga was a steady performer for Cali Condors in the back and free. She contributed to two winning relays -women’s 4×100 free and women’s 4×100 medley- and won the 50 back and 100 back with Jackpots of 6 points in both races. She also tied for 4th in the 50 free and finished the meet winning all three rounds of 50 back skins.
Smoliga actually had the highest race earnings of the trio, pocketing $17,000 for her results. She added another $4,000 for the MVP bonus.
|Olivia Smoliga
|Points Scored
|Women’s 4×100 Free
|5
|50 Free
|4.5
|50 Back
|15
|Women’s 4×100 Medley
|4.5
|100 Back
|15
|50 Back Skins
|32
|Total MVP Points
|60*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 4 – sorted by earnings:
|Name
|Team
|Pts
|Indiv
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Total
|Stolen
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|75
|11200
|1600
|4000
|10000
|26800
|0
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|66.5
|5200
|2000
|9600
|6000
|22800
|400
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|60
|5000
|2400
|9600
|4000
|21000
|0
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|46
|4400
|800
|3600
|0
|8800
|0
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|44
|8800
|0
|0
|0
|8800
|0
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|41.5
|7200
|1200
|0
|0
|8400
|0
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|35.5
|6400
|600
|0
|0
|7000
|0
|KOCH Marco
|NYB
|45
|5200
|200
|1200
|0
|6600
|1200
|APPLE Zach
|DCT
|32
|4000
|2400
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|PEBLEY Jacob
|DCT
|27
|4000
|2400
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|WOOD Abbie
|NYB
|29
|5600
|400
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|ANDREW Michael
|NYB
|34.5
|3600
|200
|2000
|0
|5800
|0
|RESS Justin
|CAC
|23.5
|4000
|1200
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|SCHMITT Allison
|CAC
|21
|2400
|2800
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|NYB
|32.5
|4800
|200
|0
|0
|5000
|0
|MARGALIS Melanie
|CAC
|24
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|SANTOS Nicholas
|IRO
|28
|3200
|1200
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|WASICK Kasia
|NYB
|24
|4000
|400
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|SANTOS Leonardo
|IRO
|26
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|HENIQUE Melanie
|IRO
|21.25
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|HINDS Natalie
|CAC
|19
|800
|3200
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|SURKOVA Arina
|NYB
|24
|3200
|600
|0
|0
|3800
|0
|BASSETO Guilherme
|IRO
|17
|2400
|1200
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|HAAS Townley
|CAC
|14
|2400
|1200
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|DAHLIA Kelsi
|CAC
|18.5
|2000
|1200
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|MAJCHRZAK Kacper
|CAC
|17.5
|800
|2400
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|HANNIS Molly
|CAC
|16.5
|2400
|800
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|KAWECKI Radoslaw
|CAC
|27
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|BROWN Erika
|CAC
|23.5
|800
|2000
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|WANG Eddie
|CAC
|18
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|AUBOCK Felix
|NYB
|17
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|MACK Linnea
|DCT
|14
|0
|800
|2000
|0
|2800
|0
|TCHORZ Alicja
|NYB
|18.5
|800
|200
|1600
|0
|2600
|0
|VERRASZTO David
|IRO
|19
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|BILQUIST Amy
|DCT
|16.25
|2000
|400
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|DEVINE Abrahm
|DCT
|16
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|GEER Margo
|DCT
|15
|0
|2400
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|HULKKO Ida
|IRO
|14.5
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|MIGNON Clement
|IRO
|14.5
|0
|2400
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|CHIMROVA Svetlana
|NYB
|13.5
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|COPE Thomas
|DCT
|12
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|QUAH Ting Wen
|DCT
|19
|200
|2000
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|de BOER Thom
|IRO
|16.5
|800
|1200
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|ESCOBEDO Emily
|NYB
|13.5
|1600
|200
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|SMALL Meghan
|CAC
|16
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|ORSI Marco
|IRO
|15
|800
|800
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|GROTHE Zane
|DCT
|12.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|KLENZ Ramon
|IRO
|9.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|ANDERSON Haley
|CAC
|7
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|ALMEIDA Brandonn
|NYB
|6.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|HOSSZU Katinka
|IRO
|19.5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|LAUKKANEN Jenna
|IRO
|17
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|ANDISON Bailey
|DCT
|15.5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|KAPAS Boglarka
|NYB
|14
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|GALAT Bethany
|DCT
|13
|800
|400
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|ANDRUSENKO Veronika
|IRO
|13
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|STJEPANOVIC Velimir
|DCT
|12
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|JACKSON Tate
|CAC
|9
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|STEWART Coleman
|CAC
|12
|400
|400
|0
|0
|800
|0
|CIESLAK Marcin
|CAC
|12
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|POPRAWA Michal
|NYB
|9.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|SMITH Brendon
|NYB
|9.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|SKIERKA Jakub
|NYB
|9
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|NIKOLAEV Mark
|DCT
|9
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|PILHATSCH Caroline
|IRO
|8
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|FINNERTY Ian
|DCT
|5.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|SMITH Giles
|DCT
|5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|KENNEDY Madison
|DCT
|4.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|USTINOVA Daria S
|NYB
|13.5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|TIMMERS Pieter
|NYB
|9.5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|van ROON Valerie
|IRO
|7.5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|BARKSDALE Emma
|DCT
|14
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|ZEVINA Daria
|IRO
|7.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|CORDES Kevin
|CAC
|7
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|TELEGDY Adam
|NYB
|5.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|RULE Remedy
|DCT
|5.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|RENSHAW Molly
|NYB
|5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|WIERLING Damian
|NYB
|5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|BRO Signe
|NYB
|3.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|HOWARD Robert
|DCT
|3
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|LOY Andrew
|DCT
|3
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|RICHARDS Matthew
|NYB
|12
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|HINDLEY Isabella
|IRO
|5.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|SWITKOWSKI Jan
|NYB
|4
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|UGOLKOVA Maria
|IRO
|2.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|TOUMARKIN Yakov
|IRO
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KOZELSKY Lindsey
|DCT
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NASRETDINOVA Rosalia
|DCT
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KESELY Ajna
|NYB
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BAQLAH Khader
|CAC
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim
|IRO
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BECKMANN Emilie
|IRO
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VASEY Sarah
|NYB
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WILBY James
|NYB
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BURCHILL Veronica
|CAC
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BENTZ Gunnar
|CAC
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GINGRICH Leah
|DCT
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MACHEKIN Artyom
|IRO
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DEMLER Kathrin
|DCT
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PERIBONIO Tomas
|CAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BECKER Bowe
|CAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USTINOVA Daria K
|IRO
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DRESSEL Sherridon
|CAC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SAHNOUNE Oussama
|IRO
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LUDLOW Danica
|IRO
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HARTING Zach
|DCT
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MURDOCH Ross
|IRO
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SANTANA Matheus
|DCT
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WADDELL Tevyn
|NYB
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TUCKER Miranda
|DCT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHUGH Conner
|DCT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GOLDING Chloe
|NYB
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Season MVP Standings – Top 20 Through Match 4
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|Total Points
|1
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|74.5
|60.5
|135
|2
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|87.5
|41.5
|129
|3
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|52.5
|75
|127.5
|4
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|38.5
|78
|116.5
|5
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|56
|60
|116
|6
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|57
|35.5
|92.5
|7
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|24
|66.5
|90.5
|8
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|49.5
|36
|85.5
|9
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|40
|36.5
|76.5
|10
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|32
|44
|76
|10
|MARGALIS Melanie
|CAC
|52
|24
|76
|12
|KOCH Marco
|NYB
|27
|45
|72
|13
|APPLE Zach
|DCT
|34.5
|32
|66.5
|13
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|66.5
|66.5
|15
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|17
|46
|63
|16
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|16.5
|40.5
|57
|17
|HOSSZU Katinka
|IRO
|37
|19.5
|56.5
|18
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|NYB
|21
|32.5
|53.5
|19
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|53.25
|53.25
|20
|ANDREW Michael
|NYB
|18
|34.5
|52.5
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:
Prize Money Points
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual events
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Relay events (points distributed equally among team members)
|12 points
|8 points
|4 points
|2 points
|Skins race round 1
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 2
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 3
|12 points
|4 points
Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Full Relay
|4800 USD
|3200 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|Skins Round 1
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 2
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 3
|4800 USD
|1600 USD
MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches
- 1st: 10,000 USD
- 2nd 6,000 USD
- 3rd 4,000 USD
The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.
