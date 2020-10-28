2020 ISL Match 4: Dressel, Sakci, Smoliga Earn MVP Bonuses (Prize Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League – Match 4

Cali Condors’ Caeleb Dressel had a busy two days, swimming six individual events, two relays, and three rounds of skins races. He finished at the top of the MVP standings for Match 4 with a total of 75 points. Iron’s Emre Sakci, whom Dressel faced in the skins, was the second-highest MVP scorer with 66.5 points. Dressel’s teammate Olivia Smoliga came in third with 60 points. The three were the only swimmers to earn 5-digit payouts in Match 4, and each of them made more than $20,000 when you include their respective MVP bonuses of $10,000, $6,000, and $4,000.

For Dressel, it was his fourth MVP award in five ISL appearances. He won the honor in all three of his meets of the 2019 ISL season.

Dressel began Match 4 with a win in the 100 fly, his biggest blowout of the two-day meet with 6 stolen Jackpot points. He followed with wins in the 50 free, 100 IM and men’s 4×100 free relay, 2nds in the 100 free and 50 fly, and 3rds in the 50 breast and men’s 4×100 medley relay. In the 50 breast skins race, he made it into the semi-final with a 3rd-place finish in round 2. He then finished second to Sakci in both the semi-final and final.

In addition to the $16, 800 in prize money he earned for his racing, Dressel picked up a $10,000 bonus for earning 75 MVP points.

Caeleb Dressel Points Scored 100 Fly 15 50 Free 10 50 Breast 6 Men’s 4×100 Free 5 Men’s 4×100 Medley 3 100 Free 7 100 IM 12 50 Fly 7 50 Breast Skins 20 Total MVP Points 75*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Sakci was less prolific than Dressel, competing in only 5 events, including the 50 breast skins. However, where he won, he won big. Sakci started off with a blowout in the 50 breast in which he Jackpotted 15 points from finishers 4-8. He anchored Iron’s runner-up men’s 400 free relay and swam breast on the winning men’s 400 medley relay. He then won the 100 breast, taking 6 Jackpot points, and finished with victories in all three rounds of the skins.

Like Dressel, Sakci won $16,800 from racing. He also took home a $6,000 MVP bonus.

Emre Sakci Points Scored 50 Breast 24 Men’s 4×100 Free 3.5 Men’s 4×100 Medley 5 100 Breast 15 50 Breast Skins 38 Total MVP Points 66.5*

Smoliga was a steady performer for Cali Condors in the back and free. She contributed to two winning relays -women’s 4×100 free and women’s 4×100 medley- and won the 50 back and 100 back with Jackpots of 6 points in both races. She also tied for 4th in the 50 free and finished the meet winning all three rounds of 50 back skins.

Smoliga actually had the highest race earnings of the trio, pocketing $17,000 for her results. She added another $4,000 for the MVP bonus.

Olivia Smoliga Points Scored Women’s 4×100 Free 5 50 Free 4.5 50 Back 15 Women’s 4×100 Medley 4.5 100 Back 15 50 Back Skins 32 Total MVP Points 60*

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 4 – sorted by earnings:

Name Team Pts Indiv Relay Skins MVP Total Stolen DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 75 11200 1600 4000 10000 26800 0 SAKCI Emre IRO 66.5 5200 2000 9600 6000 22800 400 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 60 5000 2400 9600 4000 21000 0 NELSON Beata CAC 46 4400 800 3600 0 8800 0 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 44 8800 0 0 0 8800 0 KING Lilly CAC 41.5 7200 1200 0 0 8400 0 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 35.5 6400 600 0 0 7000 0 KOCH Marco NYB 45 5200 200 1200 0 6600 1200 APPLE Zach DCT 32 4000 2400 0 0 6400 0 PEBLEY Jacob DCT 27 4000 2400 0 0 6400 0 WOOD Abbie NYB 29 5600 400 0 0 6000 0 ANDREW Michael NYB 34.5 3600 200 2000 0 5800 0 RESS Justin CAC 23.5 4000 1200 0 0 5200 0 SCHMITT Allison CAC 21 2400 2800 0 0 5200 0 LITCHFIELD Joe NYB 32.5 4800 200 0 0 5000 0 MARGALIS Melanie CAC 24 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 SANTOS Nicholas IRO 28 3200 1200 0 0 4400 0 WASICK Kasia NYB 24 4000 400 0 0 4400 0 SANTOS Leonardo IRO 26 4000 0 0 0 4000 0 HENIQUE Melanie IRO 21.25 4000 0 0 0 4000 0 HINDS Natalie CAC 19 800 3200 0 0 4000 0 SURKOVA Arina NYB 24 3200 600 0 0 3800 0 BASSETO Guilherme IRO 17 2400 1200 0 0 3600 0 HAAS Townley CAC 14 2400 1200 0 0 3600 0 DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 18.5 2000 1200 0 0 3200 0 MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 17.5 800 2400 0 0 3200 0 HANNIS Molly CAC 16.5 2400 800 0 0 3200 0 KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC 27 2800 0 0 0 2800 0 BROWN Erika CAC 23.5 800 2000 0 0 2800 0 WANG Eddie CAC 18 2800 0 0 0 2800 0 AUBOCK Felix NYB 17 2800 0 0 0 2800 0 MACK Linnea DCT 14 0 800 2000 0 2800 0 TCHORZ Alicja NYB 18.5 800 200 1600 0 2600 0 VERRASZTO David IRO 19 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 BILQUIST Amy DCT 16.25 2000 400 0 0 2400 0 DEVINE Abrahm DCT 16 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 GEER Margo DCT 15 0 2400 0 0 2400 0 HULKKO Ida IRO 14.5 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 MIGNON Clement IRO 14.5 0 2400 0 0 2400 0 CHIMROVA Svetlana NYB 13.5 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 COPE Thomas DCT 12 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 QUAH Ting Wen DCT 19 200 2000 0 0 2200 0 de BOER Thom IRO 16.5 800 1200 0 0 2000 0 ESCOBEDO Emily NYB 13.5 1600 200 0 0 1800 0 SMALL Meghan CAC 16 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 ORSI Marco IRO 15 800 800 0 0 1600 0 GROTHE Zane DCT 12.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 KLENZ Ramon IRO 9.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 ANDERSON Haley CAC 7 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 ALMEIDA Brandonn NYB 6.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 HOSSZU Katinka IRO 19.5 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 LAUKKANEN Jenna IRO 17 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 ANDISON Bailey DCT 15.5 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 KAPAS Boglarka NYB 14 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 GALAT Bethany DCT 13 800 400 0 0 1200 0 ANDRUSENKO Veronika IRO 13 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 STJEPANOVIC Velimir DCT 12 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 JACKSON Tate CAC 9 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 STEWART Coleman CAC 12 400 400 0 0 800 0 CIESLAK Marcin CAC 12 800 0 0 0 800 0 POPRAWA Michal NYB 9.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 SMITH Brendon NYB 9.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 SKIERKA Jakub NYB 9 800 0 0 0 800 0 NIKOLAEV Mark DCT 9 800 0 0 0 800 0 PILHATSCH Caroline IRO 8 800 0 0 0 800 0 FINNERTY Ian DCT 5.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 SMITH Giles DCT 5 0 800 0 0 800 0 KENNEDY Madison DCT 4.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 USTINOVA Daria S NYB 13.5 0 600 0 0 600 0 TIMMERS Pieter NYB 9.5 0 600 0 0 600 0 van ROON Valerie IRO 7.5 0 600 0 0 600 0 BARKSDALE Emma DCT 14 400 0 0 0 400 0 ZEVINA Daria IRO 7.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 CORDES Kevin CAC 7 400 0 0 0 400 0 TELEGDY Adam NYB 5.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 RULE Remedy DCT 5.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 RENSHAW Molly NYB 5 400 0 0 0 400 0 WIERLING Damian NYB 5 0 400 0 0 400 0 BRO Signe NYB 3.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 HOWARD Robert DCT 3 0 400 0 0 400 0 LOY Andrew DCT 3 0 400 0 0 400 0 RICHARDS Matthew NYB 12 0 200 0 0 200 0 HINDLEY Isabella IRO 5.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 SWITKOWSKI Jan NYB 4 0 200 0 0 200 0 UGOLKOVA Maria IRO 2.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 TOUMARKIN Yakov IRO 8.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 KOZELSKY Lindsey DCT 7.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 NASRETDINOVA Rosalia DCT 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 KESELY Ajna NYB 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 BAQLAH Khader CAC 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim IRO 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 BECKMANN Emilie IRO 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 VASEY Sarah NYB 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 WILBY James NYB 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 BURCHILL Veronica CAC 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 BENTZ Gunnar CAC 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 GINGRICH Leah DCT 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 MACHEKIN Artyom IRO 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 DEMLER Kathrin DCT 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 PERIBONIO Tomas CAC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 BECKER Bowe CAC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 USTINOVA Daria K IRO 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 DRESSEL Sherridon CAC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 SAHNOUNE Oussama IRO 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 LUDLOW Danica IRO 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 HARTING Zach DCT 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 MURDOCH Ross IRO 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SANTANA Matheus DCT 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 WADDELL Tevyn NYB 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 TUCKER Miranda DCT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 McHUGH Conner DCT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GOLDING Chloe NYB -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0

Season MVP Standings – Top 20 Through Match 4

Rank Name Team M1 M2 M3 M4 Total Points 1 MURPHY Ryan LAC 74.5 60.5 135 2 KING Lilly CAC 87.5 41.5 129 3 DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 52.5 75 127.5 4 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 38.5 78 116.5 5 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 56 60 116 6 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 57 35.5 92.5 7 SAKCI Emre IRO 24 66.5 90.5 8 SZABO Szebasztian AQC 49.5 36 85.5 9 SHIELDS Tom LAC 40 36.5 76.5 10 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 32 44 76 10 MARGALIS Melanie CAC 52 24 76 12 KOCH Marco NYB 27 45 72 13 APPLE Zach DCT 34.5 32 66.5 13 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 66.5 66.5 15 NELSON Beata CAC 17 46 63 16 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 16.5 40.5 57 17 HOSSZU Katinka IRO 37 19.5 56.5 18 LITCHFIELD Joe NYB 21 32.5 53.5 19 DIENER Christian LON 53.25 53.25 20 ANDREW Michael NYB 18 34.5 52.5

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Prize Money Points

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual events 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Relay events (points distributed equally among team members) 12 points 8 points 4 points 2 points Skins race round 1 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 2 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 3 12 points 4 points

Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches

1st: 10,000 USD

2nd 6,000 USD

3rd 4,000 USD

The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.