10 things you’ll find in a swimmer’s bag

If you’ve ever made the mistake of opening a swimmer’s backpack, chances are you were treated to a nice, sweet smell of chlorine twisted with a harsh blend of mildew, goldfish and moisturizer. If, despite the warning signs, you continued to scavenge for loot, you most likely found these treasures hidden amongst a bath towel and a textbook or two:

1. Goggles on goggles

One pair just isn’t enough.

2. Inhaler

For all those moments when your lungs need some help.

3. Rotten banana

Hopefully you find this one before it’s too late. A rotten banana is a friend of no one, except for banana bread.

4. Secret stash of candy

Sometimes, a delicious chocolate bar is what you need after practice. (Disclaimer: don’t make it a habit).

5. Empty Water Bottle

The empty water bottle is always there, begging to be refilled…or it’s slightly rank with faint hints of mold ringing the bottom.

6. Lotion

Lotion is almost as necessary for a swimmer as the water they swim in. The small, hotel bottles can almost always be found in those outer pockets.

7. Spare change

That incessant jingling isn’t coming from your friend’s purse. Spare change is essential for when you can’t justify breaking a twenty on a vending machine.

8. Hair ties

I’ve never had long hair in my life, but somehow they make an appearance at the bottom of my bag.

9. Sharpie

You don’t have to be ashamed, it’s still cool to write your events on the back of your hand.

10. Miscellaneous

A swimmer’s bag is the quintessential storage device that goes wherever you go. It can survive winter storms, tumbles and scrapes, and ginormous puddles on the pool deck. But most importantly, it holds everything that your school backpack cannot.