MP Swim Tips by Bob Bowman – Episode Neun

Bob Bowman ist der Trainer des erfolgreichsten olympischen Athleten aller Zeiten: Michael Phelps. Zur Zeit ist er Chefcoach in Arizona, USA, an der dortigen Universität.

Michael Phelps hat bereits mehrere Bücher geschrieben (oder daran mitgewirkt) und auch Bob Bowman hat 2016 ein Buch veröffentlicht:

“The Golden Rules: 10 Steps to World-Class Excellence in Your Life and Work”

Ziele setzen war für Michael Phelps und seinen Trainer immer sehr wichtig, sie setzten sich immer z.B. sehr genaue Zeitziele, die sie zum Teil bis auf die Hundertstel genau erreichten. Bowman bezeichnet den Coach als GPS, der den Sportler u.U. wieder auf den richtigen Weg bringen muss, damit er seine Ziele erreicht: (deutsche Untertitel):

EPISODE TWO: Backstroke Back Touch and Pull

EPISODE THREE: Training with Snorkels

EPISODE FIVE: Freestyle Triple Touch Switch

EPISODE SIX: Training with Paddles

EPISODE SEVEN: Training with Fins

EPISODE EIGHT: Motivating Michael Phelps

EPISODE NINE: Setting Goals

EPISODE TEN: Attaining Your Dream Goal

EPISODE ELEVEN: Practice Structure

EPISODE TWELVE: Counting Strokes

EPISODE THIRTEEN: Underwater Kicking

EPISODE FOURTEEN: Better Breaststroke

EPISODE FIFTEEN: Multiple Events

EPISODE SIXTEEN: Importance of Details

Launched in the spring of 2015, MP designed by Aqua Sphere is a shared vision to develop innovative products that are inclusive and accessible to a broader range of swimmers across the full swimming lifecycle.

Established in Genoa, Italy, in 1998, Aqua Sphere is the premier swimming equipment manufacturer for fitness and recreational swimming, aquatic exercise and triathlons. With the launch of its cutting-edge Seal Mask—the world’s first swim mask, the company set the industry standard and today continues to innovate with a complete range of premium products, including eye protection, swimwear, triathlon wetsuits, footwear, and swim fitness and training accessories. The designs have gained the respect and loyal following of many celebrities and notable athletes, including the world’s most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps, with whom Aqua Sphere is partnering to develop a global brand partnership. Alongside its parent company Aqua Lung and supported by an international distribution network, Aqua Sphere has grown into a worldwide enterprise representing unparalleled design, development and manufacturing expertise, with a global footprint in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.AquaSphereSwim.com or http://www.Facebook.com/AquaSphereSwim.

