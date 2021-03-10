Zuchowski, Tuggle, Sim Sisters and More to Race at NCSAs in Orlando Next Week

2021 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-20, 2021

Orlando, Florida

Short course yards (SCY)

Psych sheets

Meet information

The 2021 NCSA Spring Championships are back next week in Orlando, featuring some of the top youth talent nationwide. This will be the first NCSA Spring Champs since 2019 due to the onset of the pandemic.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, less than 50% of registered teams from 2020 were able to make the list for this year’s meet. Sanitation protocols, social distancing and other restrictions will be in place to limit any infection spread, while no spectators will be allowed.

NAG record-holder Josh Zuchowski is a top swimmer to watch next week, the Flood Aquatics backstroker/IMer entered as the top seed in the 200 back and 400 IM. In total, he’s entered in ten events. On the girls’ side, NAG record-holder Claire Tuggle of Santa Maria Swim Club is a highlighting name, entered in the 100/200/500 free, 100/200 breast and 200 IM. Tuggle has only raced once since the pandemic hit, competing at the 2020 U.S. Open in the 100/200/400 free and 200 breast in long course.

At least four top-level sister duos will be competing in Orlando. TNT Swimming’s Letitia and Levenia Sim have been on-fire the last few months, setting new bests left and right, as Letitia is the top seed in the 50/100/200 breast and 50/100 fly and Levenia is top seeded in the 50/100 back. NOVA of Virginia’s Grace and Caroline Sheble are seeded 1-2 in the 200 fly, while Grace is also top seed in both IM events. There’s also Abby and Maggie Wanezek of Elmbrook Swim Club, as Maggie will race for backstroke titles, and their teammates Sydney and Campbell Stoll.

Out of Nebraska, Inspire Swim Team’s Luke Barr and Nate Germonprez hold at least two top seeds each, while Missouri standout Daniel Worth is another top breaststroker/sprint freestyler in the mix.

NOVA of Virginia also has all-around talent Zoe Dixon and backstroker Josephine Fuller racing, while in the sprint free events, Huntsville Swim Association’s Rebekah Hamilton and Tampa Elite’s Lexie Mulvihill will go head-to-head.