Kaitlyn Dobler on Dealing with Pressure to Get Back to Pre-COVID Times

We sat down with Kaitlyn Dobler, the freshman from Southern California who walked away from the Pac-12 championships with wins in the 100 and 200 breast. Dobler takes us through her freshman year, emphasizing that knowing she had an extra year of eligibility was a huge stress-relief. Dobler had felt pressure coming into USC to get back down to the times she had registered pre-COVID and with that extra time, she could work on having fun and learning in the pool, which showed at Pac-12s.

