Kaitlyn Dobler on Dealing with Pressure to Get Back to Pre-COVID Times

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Kaitlyn Dobler, the freshman from Southern California who walked away from the Pac-12 championships with wins in the 100 and 200 breast. Dobler takes us through her freshman year, emphasizing that knowing she had an extra year of eligibility was a huge stress-relief. Dobler had felt pressure coming into USC to get back down to the times she had registered pre-COVID and with that extra time, she could work on having fun and learning in the pool, which showed at Pac-12s.

