FINA World Championships Day 1 and 2 Photo Vault

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 2 Finals Race Videos Though the session went by without a new World Record, night two of finals in Gwangju was thrilling. Winners include Peaty, MacNeil, Dressel, and Hosszu.

Titmus’ Coach Boxall Predicts Ledecky Will Be A ‘Caged Tiger’ After 400 Defeat Ariarne Titmus’ coach Dean Boxall has no illusions in thinking Katie Ledecky isn’t brewing something powerful after losing the 400m free on night 1.