Grace Cooper Swims 25.16 50 Free on Last Day of Minneapolis Sectional

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – MINNEAPOLIS

July 18-21, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

LCM

Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 MN UOFM Speedo Section 1’

The final day of Minneapolis Sectionals featured the 200 IM, 50 free, and 1500 free. Delat Aquatics Grace Cooper won the women’s 50 free in a new personal best of 25.16. Cooper came into the meet with a best time of 25.34, which she had set last Summer. The swim puts Cooper 7th all-time for 15-16 girls nationally. Her previous best had her ranked 13th. Fellow Illinlois native Joesph Myhre, who swims for Iowa now, won the men’s 50 free in 22.91 over teammate Stjepan Fiolic (22.98). Myhre had been 22.86 in prelims, which now stands as his best time. He had a personal best of 23.74 before this weekend, marking a gigantic time drop.

Minnesota’s Tevyn Waddell took the women’s 200 IM, clocking a 2:17.73. The time sits just barely off Waddell’s best of 2:17.68. Waddell, primarily a backstroker split a stunning 32.88 on the backstroke leg of the race. For context, Katinka Hosszu won the 200 IM at the FINA World Championships today, swimming a 2:0753, and her backstroke split was 32.60. Hosszu is also a backstroke Olympic and World Gold medalist. Caleb Aman (Wisconsin) won the men’s 200 Im in 2:03.79, after swimming a 2:03.76 in prelims. His prelims swim was a personal best.

Fox Valley’s Rachel Stege won the women’s 1500 in a new best time of 17:02.58, since it was actually her first official 1500. Similarly, Stege hadn’t swum a SCY 1650 until the beginning of this year, when she burst onto the secene and clocked a 16:21.50 as a 15-year-old. Minnesota’s Cameron Kelley took the men’s 1500 in a 16:03.08, marking a new best time.

TEAM SCORES

Men

Wisconsin Aquatics- 510 points Wyoming Aquatics- 343 points Fox Valley Swim Team- 245 points University of Minnesota- 187 points Elmbrook Swim Club- 170 points

Women

Wisconsin Aquatics- 409 points Elmbrook Swim Club- 311 points Barrington Swim Club- 251 points Fox Valley Swim Team- 216 points University of Minnesota- 215 points

Combined