Wolfpack Men’s 18-19 Schedule Features IU Invite, Tri Meet At Texas

The NC State Wolfpack men have released their schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season, and it will feature a few changes to what they did during last year’s campaign.

Notably, the team will head to the IU Invitational from November 15-17 rather than the Ohio State Invite that they attended last season, and they’ll have a two day tri-meet with Texas and Arizona at the beginning of February. This will replace the dual they had with the Longhorns last year in early November.

Other changes include having separate October clashes with South Carolina and Duke (rather than the one day tri-meet they had with Penn State and Duke last year), and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which will take place in November and follow the same format as the two College Challenge meets which have run the past two years.

As per usual their season will begin with the 4th annual Wolfpack Games next weekend, and they’ll also have some continuity in their schedule in the new year with duals against North Carolina, Virginia and the Carolina College Invitational. The ACC Championships follow at the beginning of March in Greensboro, and the season concludes at the NCAA Championships at the end of the month in Austin, Texas.

NC STATE MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING FULL SCHEDULE

Date Meet Location
September 28 Fourth Annual Wolfpack Games Raleigh, N.C.
October 12 @ South Carolina Columbia, S.C.
October 20 @ Duke University Durham, N.C.
November 10-11 ACC/Big Ten Challenge West Lafayette, Indiana
November 15-17 IU Invitational Bloomington, Indiana
November 28 – December 1 USA Winter National Championships Greensboro, N.C.
January 4-6 Georgia Diving Invite Athens, Georgia
January 19 vs UNC-Chapel Hill Raleigh, N.C.
January 26 vs Virginia Raleigh, N.C.
February 1-2 Tri-Meet vs Texas & Arizona Austin, Texas
February 8-10 Carolina College Invitational Chapel Hill, N.C.
February 20-23 ACC Championships (Women’s + men’s diving) Greensboro, N.C.
February 27 – March 2 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships Greensboro, N.C.
March 1 Liberty Last Chance Meet Lynchburg, Virginia
March 11-13 NCAA Zone Diving Championships Auburn, Alabama
March 27-30 NCAA Men’s Championships Austin, Texas

