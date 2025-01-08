Wisconsin Dominates In Triple Dual With UCLA, UC San Diego

WISCONSIN VS UCLA VS UC SAN DIEGO

January 4, 2025

La Jolla, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores Women: Wisconsin 221, UC San Diego 60 Women: Wisconsin 195, UCLA 86 Women: UCLA 177, UC San Diego 103 Men: Wisconsin 232, UC San Diego 49



LA JOLLA, Calif. – The women’s Wisconsin swimming and diving team won all but one event in a triple dual with UC San Diego and UCLA on Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers took first and third place finishes in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. The medley relay team of Maggie Wanezek , Hazal Ozkan , Phoebe Bacon and Hailey Tierney have already clinched an NCAA “A” cut at the Texas Invite, and grabbed a first place finish this afternoon with a time of 1:39.68.

Hazal Ozkan finished with two other first place finishes in the 50 breast and the 100 breast events. Phoebe Bacon also cleaned up in the 100 IM and the 100 fly. Hailey Tierney wasn’t far behind, finishing within a second of Bacon in the 100 fly, while the sophomore also grabbed a first place finish in the 50 free.

The Badgers had a strong showing in the 500 free, as Abby Carlson led the team with a first place finish with a time of 4:51.49. Other Badgers were behind her with second, fourth, fifth and sixth place finishes. Carlson also took first in the 100 free.

Mackenzie McConagha earned first place finishes in the 50 and 100 back events. While Callahan Dunn finished first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.57. Blair Stoneburg and Izzy Enz went one, two in the 200 free with times of 2:02.57 and 2:05.03, respectively.

To finish out individual events, Maddie Waggoner led the Badgers with a second place finish in the 1000 freestyle, with Paige McKenna not far behind in third place.

UW finished the day with a first place finish in the 400 free relay with the A team of A. Carlson, P. Bacon, A. Wanezek, B. Stoneburg with a time of 3:22.53.

Up next

The Badgers will return home to take on Big Ten opponent Northwestern for Senior Day at Soderholm Aquatic Center on January 18.

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The men’s Wisconsin swimming and diving team opened up the second half of their season with a commanding win over UC San Diego, winning all 15 events on Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers started off the day going one, two in the 200 medley relay, as the A team of Sam Lorenz , Matthew Segal , Charlie Jones and Taiko Torepe-Ormsby finished with a time of 1:28.66 and the Wisconsin B was not far behind in second, with a time of 1:30.20.

In the distance events, Yoav Romano led the pack in the 500 freestyle, with a first-place finish in a time of 4:23.90. Teammates Zach Ward and Andrew Hanson earned second and third-place finishes. In the 1000 freestyle, Yigit Aslan took first place by 20 seconds, with a time of 9:07.87.

Matthew Segal , Jack Skarda and Brayden Henkel all went one, two, three in the 50 breast and the 100 breast. In the backstroke, Sam Lorenz came out on top in both the 50 and 100.

Charlie Jones took home a first-place finish in the 100 fly, with Evan Bock and Domink Torok finishing second and third, respectively.

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The UCLA Swim & Dive team opened the 2025 portion of the schedule with a tri-meet against Wisconsin and UC San Diego at the CanyonView Aquatics Center on the campus of UC San Diego. UCLA split the day and beat UC San Diego 177.0-133.0, while the Badgers beat the Bruins 195.0-86.0.

To begin the day the 200 medley relay crew of Fay Lustria , Eva Carlson , Emma Harvey , and Ana Jih-Schiff took second place in the event with a time of 1:40.26, finishing behind Wisconsin’s A team.

In the first individual event of the day Ashley Kolessar earned second place in the 500 free. The junior took silver in 4:56.16. As for the 100 back, Harvey, Claudia Yovanovich , and Amy Zhang finished second, fourth and fifth in 54.19, 57.55, and 57.59 respectively.

Karolina Piechowicz earned the third podium of the day for the Bruins when she took third in the 50 breast, touching the wall in 29.30. Carlson finished directly behind her in 29.32 to take fourth. Mia Chang followed Piechowicz’s bronze with a bronze of her own in the 100 fly, finishing in 56.12.

UCLA finished in second, third, and fourth in the 50 back. Harvey took second in 25.63, Lustria was third in 25.96, and Chang finished fourth in 26.36.

Carlson earned her second podium of the day in the 100 breast, finishing third in 1:03.31. As for the 50 free Jih-Schiff also earned her second podium of the day, touching the wall in 23.29.

Freshman Josie Arbuckle earned another podium for the Bruins in the 100 free. She touched the wall in 52.86 for the Bruins, while Katy Pacher finished fifth in 53.17.

Rosie Murphy earned UCLA’s ninth podium of the day when she took third in the 200 IM. The junior finished in 2:03.80 while senior Paige MacEachern took fifth in 2:06.39.

To wrap up the meet the Bruins took second in the 400 free relay. The quartet of Harvey, Carlson, Arbuckle and Jih-Schiff take second with a time of 3:25.44.

Up Next: The Bruins return to action on Saturday, January 11, when UCLA will face Utah in Salt Lake City. The meet is scheduled to begin at 11 am PT.

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Starting the new year at home, UC San Diego swim hosted Wisconsin men’s and women’s squads and UCLA women’s team at Canyonview Aquatic Center on Saturday afternoon in La Jolla.

The Triton women fell to the Badgers, 221-60 and fell to UCLA, 177 to 103. The Triton men fell to Wisconsin, 232-49.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE

The Triton women were led by Madison O’Connell who posted four top five finishes. The freshman opened the meet as the lead leg for the 200 medley relay with a 50 back split of 26.03 to help the Tritons to a fourth place finish. In the 100 back, O’Connell finished third with a time of 56.48, only 0.29 seconds behind second place. She took second in the 50 fly with a time of 25.01. O’Connell posted the fastest leg in the 400 free relay with a split of 51.29 to help the relay team to a fourth-place finish.

Chloe Braun added her support with three top five finishes. The junior finished second in the 50 yard breaststroke with a time of 29.25 and was 0.22 seconds behind the Wisconsin winner. In the 100 breast, Braun came within 0.13 of first with a time of 1:02.91 to take second. Swimming the second leg of the 200 medley relay, Braun helped the Triton women to a fourth place finish with a 28.39 100 breast swim.

Audrey Moore took two top five finishes in the 200 free and the 400 free relay. The junior finished third in the 200 free with a time of 1:53.27. Moore swam the opening leg of the relay with a time of 53.10 to help the relay squad to a fourth-place finish.

ON THE MEN’S SIDE

The Triton men posted two third place finishes in the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay. Nathan Lee , Bekzhan Yessengeldy , Chad Morrison , and Lucas Brunett posted a time of 1:31.90 in the 200 medley relay to open the meet. In the 400 free relay, Brunett, Zach Elian , Ryan Kirton , and Aidan Rikic posted a time of 3:03.89.

Kirton led the Triton men with three individual top five finishes in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free. The senior took fifth in the 50 free and 100 free with a time of 21.33 and 46.46, respectively. His highest finish came in the 200 free with a time of 1:41.71 for a fourth-place finish.

Zach Elian added his support with a third and fifth place finishes. In the 50 free, the sophomore swam a 20.94 time to take third. Finishing fifth in the 100 IM, Elian posted a time of 51.96.

Lee joined Elian with two top five finishes in the 100 back and 100 IM. The senior finished ahead of his teammate in the 100 IM with a time of 51.88 for fourth place. In the 100 back, Lee took another fourth-place finish with a time of 49.74.

In the 50 fly, Morrison posted a time of 22.75 to take fifth place. He took another top five finish in the 100 fly with a time of 50.38 for fourth place.

QUOTABLE

“It is always an amazing opportunity to compete against power four programs,” commented head coach Marko Djordjevic . “This was a nice way to wrap up our winter training and we raced hard today.”

He added, “we showed some character today as well as areas we need to improve on as we head into our championship portion of the season.”

UP NEXT

The Tritons head north to USC to take on the top 25 ranked Trojans in a dual meet on Saturday, Jan. 11. The meet is set to begin at 12 p.m. in Los Angeles.