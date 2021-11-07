Winter Juniors Qualifier Gabrielle LePine Commits to Iowa State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gabrielle LePine, a senior at Greenfield High School in Wisconsin, has verbally committed to swim for Iowa State beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Iowa State University! I am so grateful for my family, friends, and coaches who pushed me to be the athlete I am today. Go Cyclones!!I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Iowa State University! I am so grateful for my family, friends, and coaches who pushed me to be the athlete I am today. Go Cyclones!!”

LePine placed second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM at the 2020 WIAA Division 1 girls sectional. She also swims club for the Schroeder YMCA Swim Team. At the 2021 Wisconsin LCM 13 and Over State Championships, LePine won the 200-meter breaststroke.

In the 200 breaststroke, LePine has a Winter Juniors cut and a Winter U.S. Open cut. She also has a Winter U.S. Open cut in the 100 breaststroke.

Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 24.75

100 breaststroke: 1:03.98

200 breaststroke: 2:18.23

200 IM: 2:11.17

Iowa State is a member of the Big 12 conference. At the 2021 conference women’s championships, Iowa State placed fifth out of five teams. With her best times, LePine would’ve made the B finals in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke at the conference championships.

The Cyclones have a strong breaststroke roster. Current sophomore Alana Breitbach made A final in the 100 breaststroke at the 2021 Big 12 Championships, and LePine will have at least two years to train with her. LePine will also have the opportunity to train with current junior Paige Hanley, who also made A final in the 100 breaststroke at the conference championships. Both Breitback and Hanley also made the 200 breaststroke B finals.

LePine will also have the opportunity to become a top breaststroker in her own right. If she matches her best times, she’ll be the twelfth-fastest 100 breaststroker in the program’s history, and the twelfth-fastest 200 breaststroker. If she improves, she could quickly climb the ranks to the top of the program.

Currently, LePine is heavily involved in JROTC. At Iowa State, she plans to join the Air Force ROTC.

LePine will join Corinne Guist and Madi Dohrn as a member of the class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.