Which Countries Will Swim Which Relays at the 2022 World Swimming Championships

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)

Budapest, Hungary

Duna Arena

LCM (50-meter format)

Meet Central

SwimSwam Preview Index

Official psych sheets for the upcoming World Championships in Budapest have been released, so we now know which countries will enter which relays at the event. The 2022 World Championships in Budapest will feature the men’s, women’s, and mixed 4×100 freestyle and medley, along with the men’s and women’s 4×200 freestyle.

The relay with the least amount of entries is the women’s 4×100 freestyle in which only 11 teams have registered to race. The mainstays of this event in recent years are all set to race but a few notable omissions include France, Sweden, and Denmark. The French men are also absent from this event.

There seems to be an increasing number of nations that haven’t entered into relays despite being strong contenders for a finals swim. Other examples of this in Budapest include Japan not entering the women’s 4×100 medley, Poland in the men’s 4×100 medley, France in the women’s 4×200 freestyle, Switzerland in the men’s 4×200 freestyle, and Hungary in the men’s 4×100 freestyle.

All of those are examples of nations not entering a relay event in which they placed in the top 10 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Reasons for these absences may vary such as not having qualified enough athletes to fill out each relay or nations not wanting to swim their best swimmers in relays they might not medal in, favoring relay events.

All of the gold medal-winning relays from Tokyo 2020 will be returning to the field in Budapest to attempt a second-straight title. Many of the members of those relay-winning teams will be missing including Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell, and Bronte Campbell of Australia and Duncan Scott, Kathleen Dawson, and Adam Peaty of Great Britain.

Note that there are a lot more entries in the mixed relays, primarily driven by the fact that each country gets to bring a minimum of two male and two female swimmers, if they choose, but not more without qualifying standards. For lesser swimming nations, that makes assembling a foursome for a mixed relay easier.

You can see all of the relay entries for the World Championships here:

Women’s 4×100 Freestyle (x11)

Australia: 3:29.69

Canada: 3:32.78

USA: 3:32.81

Netherlands: 3:33.51

Great Britain: 3:33.96

China: 3:34.76

Brazil: 3:38.59

Hungary: 3:40.62

Israel: 3:41.61

Thailand: 3:48.63

South Korea: NT

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle (x18)

USA: 3:08.97

Italy: 3:10.11

Australia: 3:10.22

Canada: 3:10.82

Great Britain: 3:11.56

Brazil: 3:12.59

Germany: 3:13.39

Serbia: 3:13.71

Sweden: 3:15.83

Israel: 3:17.82

Egypt: 3:20.04

South Africa: 3:21.04

Thailand: 3:24.28

China: NT

Hong Kong: NT

South Korea: NT

Singapore: NT

Taiwan: NT

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle (x30)

Great Britain: 3:22.07

Netherlands: 3:22.26

Italy: 3:22.64

Sweden: 3:27.30

Brazil: 3:29.42

Germany: 3:40.99

Peru: 3:43.02

Bahamas: 3:50.50

Morocco: 3:56.27

Uganda: 4:09.93

Tanzania: 4:21.00

Australia: NT

Canada: NT

China: NT

France: NT

Guam: NT

Hong Kong: NT

Israel: NT

South Korea: NT

Latvia: NT

Maldives: NT

Mongolia: NT

Namibia: NT

New Zealand: NT

Seychelles: NT

Singapore: NT

Thailand: NT

Taiwan: NT

USA: NT

Vietnam: NT

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle (x12)

China: 7:40.33

USA: 7:40.73

Australia: 7:41.29

Canada: 7:43.77

Great Britain: 7:53.15

Hungary: 7:56.16

Japan: 7:58.39

Brazil: 7:59.50

Israel: 8:00.51

New Zealand: 8:06.16

Austria: 8:10.42

South Korea: 8:11.16

Men’s 4×200 Freestyle (x16)

Great Britain: 6:58.58

Australia: 7:01.84

USA: 7:02.43

Italy: 7:03.24

Germany: 7:06.51

France: 7:07.24

Hungary: 7:07.67

Brazil: 7:07.73

China: 7:08.27

Israel: 7:08.65

South Korea: 7:11.45

Singapore: 7:24.49

Vietnam: 7:40.73

Canada: NT

Thailand: NT

Taiwan: NT

Women’s 4×100 Medley (x15)

Australia: 3:51.60

USA: 3:51.73

Canada: 3:52.60

Great Britain: 3:54.01

China: 3:54.13

Sweden: 3:54.27

Italy: 3:55.79

Netherlands: 3:57.41

South Africa: 4:01.92

France: 4:02.43

Brazil: 4:04.33

Greece: NT

Israel: NT

South Korea: NT

Thailand: NT

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay (x24)

USA: 3:26.78

Great Britain: 3:27.51

Italy: 3:29.17

Australia: 3:29.60

Japan: 3:29.91

China: 3:31.72

Canada: 3:32.37

France: 3:32.50

Germany: 3:34.08

Greece: 3:34.61

Lithuania: 3:25.48

Austria: 3:36.62

Singapore: 3:37.69

South Africa: 3:38.13

Vietnam: 3:39.76

Egypt: 3:41.70

Brazil: 3:42.51

Thailand: 3:43.67

Israel: 3:46.90

Paraguay: 3:58.28

Spain: NT

Hong Kong: NT

South Korea: NT

Taiwan: NT

Mixed 4×100 Medley (x35)

Great Britain: 3:37.58

China: 3:38.41

Australia: 3:38.95

Italy: 3:39.28

USA: 3:40.58

Netherlands: 3:41.25

Israel: 3:43.94

Japan: 3:44.15

Germany: 3:44.19

Greece: 3:44.77

Brazil: 3:45.51

Canada: 3:46.54

Estonia: 3:50.94

Argentina: 3:53.84

Lithuania: 3:54.86

Slovakia: 3:55.87

South Africa: 3:56.74

Latvia: 4:00.90

Bahamas: 4:14.11

Angola: 4:14.58

Peru: 4:16.76

Seychelles: 4:28.29

Morocco: 4:29.26

Uganda: 4:37.65

Tanzania: 4:53.09

Guam: NT

Hong Kong: NT

South Korea: NT

Maldives: NT

Mongolia: NT

Namibia: NT

Singapore: NT

Thailand: NT

Taiwan: NT

Vietnam: NT

Relay Entries by Country