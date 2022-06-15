Tennessee to have Three 5th Year Women for 2022-2023 Season

Defending SEC Champions Tennessee women look to be in full force next year as they will have three fifth years.

The Tennessee women had a total of seven seniors totaling 287.5 points at the SEC Championships. Seniors were the second highest scoring class, behind freshmen, for Tennessee at the SEC Championships.

SEC Points Emma Carlton Did not attend Grace Cable 51 Bayley Stewart 16

Grace Cable will be returning for her fourth year at Tennessee. Cable spent her first year at Florida State before transferring to Tennessee. Cable scored 51 points at the SEC Championships and was highlighted by a fifth place finish on the 1 meter and a seventh place finish on the three meter. Cable competed at NCAAs finishing 18th on the 3 meter and 19th on the platform event.

Bayley Stewart will be in her second year at Tennessee after graduating a year early from Notre Dame. Stewart scored 16 points at the 2022 SEC Championships. Stewart competed at the NCAA Championships finishing 31st in the 200 back (1:54.34) and 55th in the 100 back (54.35).

Emma Carlton will return for her second year at Tennessee after transferring from Texas A&M prior to her senior year. Carlton did not compete at SECs but instead competed at the CSCAA meet. There she won the 50 fly (23.55), was second in the 50 free (22.71), was seventh in the 100 free (49.99), and was eighth in the 100 fly (54.04). Notably, her season best in the 100 fly (52.72) would have qualified for the B final at SECs and her season best in the 50 free would have qualified for the C final.

The Tennessee women captured the 2022 SEC title finishing 271 points ahead of second place Kentucky. The Lady Vols went on to finish 10th at NCAAs.