Nuoto Paralimpico: Salgono A 37 Le Medaglie Azzurre Ai Mondiali 2022

NCAA Champion Taylor Ruck to Return to Stanford Next Year NCAA Champion Taylor Ruck will spend her last season of collegiate competition at Stanford while completing her undergraduate education.

Arno Kamminga Isn’t Entered in 50 Breast at World Championships Arno Kamminga, the odds-on favorite to win the men’s 100 breaststroke at the World Championships, won’t race the 50 meter distance.

Simone Barlaam Record Del Mondo Nei 100 Stile Libero S9 52.23 Con il tempo di 52.23, Simone Barlaam abbassa il suo stesso record mondiale nei 100 metri stile libero maschili S9 ai Mondiali in Portogallo

2022 World Championships Psych Sheets Posted Find out the entries for the world’s best swimmers, such as Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, as they begin to descend upon Budapest for the World Championships.