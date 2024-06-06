Watch: Rising ASU Sophomore Leo Roden Earns Last-Minute Olympic Trials Cut in 50 Free

Rising Arizona State sophomore Leo Roden sent the Sun Devils’ pool deck into a frenzy earlier this week when he earned a last-minute Olympic Trials cut in the 50-meter freestyle, right before the qualifying window closed on Tuesday.

Roden ripped a personal-best 22.53 swimming alone in a timed final, taking a few tenths off his previous-best 22.88 from last month and dipping under the Olympic Trials cut of 22.79. Check out the race video below for the celebration at the end:

Roden has seen massive improvement in the 50 free since arriving in Tempe, dropping more than a second over the past couple months off his 23.78 from last July.

The Georgia native began his impressive progression with a 23.31 at the Pro Swim Series in April. He broke 23 seconds for the first time with a 22.88 at the Sun Devil Open last month. At the PSC Summer Invitational from May 31 through June 3, he posted a 23.05 in the final for 2nd place behind Xander Skinner (22.94) before blasting a lifetime best in a timed final.

Roden didn’t swim at the 2024 Pac-12 Championships or NCAAs in his first season at ASU, which saw the Sun Devils capture their first national title in program history. All signs point to the 19-year-old freestyler staying at ASU under head coach Herbie Behm, a sprint specialist, instead of following former coach Bob Bowman to Texas. Both the Sun Devils (Big 12) and Longhorns (SEC) will be competing in new conferences next season.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will take place from June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.