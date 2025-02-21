WATCH: Race Videos 2025 Big Ten Championships

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Indiana’s Anna Peplowski started off tonight’s meet with a championship and conference record in the women’s 500 freestyle, swimming 4:33.86 in the event. The Hoosiers also won the women’s 50 freestyle with junior Kristina Paegle.

The 200 IM went to the only non-Michigan or Ohio State swimmer in the heat, Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon who set a new personal best in the event.

Michigan ended the meet with a meet record in the women’s 200 freestyle relay, earning them their third-straight relay swim of the meet.

500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 4:34.28, G Ryan (MICH) – 2017

Big Ten Record – 4:34.09, Anna Peplowski (IU) – 2024

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:36.89

Defending Champion: Katie Crom, Michigan – 4:37.24

Top Eight Finishers:

Anna Peplowski started the session out strong, setting a new meet and conference record in the women’s 500 freestyle. Her final time of 4:33.86 was almost a two tenth drop from her own previous conference record of 4:34.09 she went at last year’s NCAA Championships to finish 3rd overall in the event. It also broke the 8-year-old record of 4:34.28 set back in 2017 by G Ryan from Michigan.

Claire Tuggle came in 2nd at 4:35.43. This was a huge best time for Tuggle, who went a best time in the prelims of 4:37.66. She actually led the race for about a 200 in the middle, but suffered from her opening speed, and ended up dropping the lead to Peplowski at the 400 mark.

After the top two swimmers, the rest of the race was pretty close. The next three finishers were separated by about half-a-second. Hannah Bellard finished 3rd at 4:36.96 for Michigan. Mila Nikanorov came in 4th for Ohio State at 4:37.43, and Ching Gan touched 5th for Indiana just six-one-hundredths back at 4:37.49. These times were new personal bests for Gan and Nikanorov. Bellard has a best time of 4:34.77 from November.

RACE VIDEO CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 1:51.66, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2020

Big Ten Record – 1:50.79, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.66

Defending Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:54.29

Top Eight Finishers:

Phoebe Bacon ran away with this event, taking the gold medal by 1.52 seconds over Michigan’s Letitia Sim. Her time of 1:53.12 was a four-one-hundredth drop from the 1:53.16 she went at the 2024 NCAA Championships where she finished 5th. Bacon led from start to finish, starting off with the fastest fly split in the field, and the 2nd fastest backstroke split. She was also the only swimmer to drop under 27 seconds on the freestyle leg, splitting 26.70.

Bacon’s splits: 24.74/28.28/33.40/26.70

Letitia Sim came in 2nd at 1:54.64 to mark her first best time in four years, dropping more than a second from the 1:55.91 she went back in 2021. Sim was the only swimmer in the final to swim a 32 second 50 breaststroke, splitting 32.54. The next closest swimmer was Paige Delma, who finished 7th, at 33.30.

The rest of the final was made up of Michigan and Ohio State swimmers. OSU freshman Sienna Angove, who came in tied for the top seed in the 200 IM, finished 3rd at 1:55.06. Her prelims time of 1:54.81 was her new personal best, and she was just two tenths off that time tonight.

OSU also picked up 4th (Paige Hall– 1:55.45), 5th (Krista Marlin– 1:55.66), and 7th (Paige Delma– 1:56.24). Michigan’s other swimmers finished 6th (Stephanie Balduccini– 1:55.69) and 8th (Devon Kitchel– 1:56.81).

50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 21.28, Zhesi Li (OSU) – 2018

Big Ten Record – 21.17, Maggie MacNeil (MICH) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 21.58

Defending Champion: Teresa Ivan, Ohio State – 21.74

Top Eight Finishers:

Indiana won both of the ‘A’ finals they put swimmers in. Junior Kristina Paegle won the event for the Hoosiers in 21.64. This time was just off the 21.63 she went in prelims to qualify 1st, but it was still under her previous best of 21.76 from the Ohio State Invitational in 2023.

Michigan swimmers took 2nd and 3rd individually. Junior Brady Kendall went 21.76 for 2nd, about a tenth back from the 21.69 she went at NCAAs last year. Lindsay Flynn, a senior finished 3rd at 21.83 which was a six-one-hundredth drop from the 21.89 she went in January of this year.

Last year’s Big Ten Champion Teresa Ivan from OSU finished 10th in the ‘B’ final, finishing in 22.07. This was more than half-a-second off the 21.46 she went at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Michigan 5th year Claire Newman finished 9th in the event, breaking the 22 second mark for the first time ever to go 21.99.

200 FREE RELAY- FINALS

Big Ten Meet Record – 1:26.66, Indiana – 2024

Big Ten Record – 1:25.80, Ohio State – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:28.42

Defending Champions: Indiana – 1:26.66

Full Results:

Michigan- 1:26.13 **New Meet Record** Indiana- 1:26.79 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Ohio State- 1:27.67 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) USC- 1:27.73 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Wisconsin- 1:28.08 (NCAA ‘A’ Cut) Northwestern- 1:28.52 UCLA- 1:28.85 Minnesota- 1:29.44 Nebraska- 1:29.97 Purdue- 1:30.85 Illinois- 1:30.91 Penn State- 1:31.15 Iowa- 1:32.67 Rutgers- 1:35.20

This relay was rife with ‘drama’ last year, but ended up relatively straightforward at this year’s championships. Michigan finished in 1:26.13 to break the Big Ten meet record in the event and win by more than six tenths of a second.

The Wolverines started the relay in 2nd behind Indiana. This was thanks to Anna Peplowski‘s 21.85 as the lead off for the Hoosiers (a new best time for her). Brady Kendall led off the relay for Michigan, swimming 21.95 to hand them off in 2nd place.

Michigan quickly took over the lead thanks to Claire Newman‘s 21.44 in the 2nd position, and they stayed there for the remainder of the race. Stephanie Balduccini split 21.61 at 3rd and Lindsay Flynn went 21.11 as anchor.

Indiana dropped to 2nd after the 2nd 50, and then further back to 3rd after the 3rd 50. Mya Dewitt went 2nd, swimming 21.85, and Kacey McKenna went 4th, swimming 22.18. The Hoosier relay ended up having the fastest split in the event, however, helping pull them back into 2nd place overall. 50 free champion Kristina Paegle split 20.91 to be the only sub-21 split in the field and to help secure their 2nd place finish.

Ohio State came in 3rd, after getting of to a rough start, but their splits were incredibly consistent. Teresa Ivan led them off in 22.17, which put the Buckeyes in 5th after the first 50. Nyah Funderburke went 2nd at 21.94, which kept them where they were. Erin Little split 21.75, which was fast enough to move them into 2nd overall, but Rachel Bockrath was not able to match the 20-second split put up by Paegle, swimming 21.81 to ultimately finish in 3rd overall. This finish was enough to keep them in the overall point lead by nearly 50 points, and was a significant improvement from the DQ they received last year in this event.

Team Scores After Day 2