Cal’s Lucas Henveaux Time Trials 400 IM on Thursday at ACC Championships

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Cal 5th year Lucas Henveaux swam a best time of 3:42.05 in a 400 IM time trial on Thursday evening, a day where he otherwise didn’t have any entries, knocking .62 seconds off his previous best time.

In his first go-around with the Cal Golden Bears in the 2022-2023 season, the Belgian distance freestyler complemented the 500 and 1650 freestyles with the 400 IM as his third individual event.

That spring, he finished 8th at the Pac-12 Championships (3:42.67) and 21st at NCAAs (3:42.73) in that event, along with 9th in the 500 free (4:10.50) and 9th in the 1650 free (14:44.14).

Dave Durden and staff are taking a different approach to round two this semester, leaving Henveaux out of the 400 IM and swimming him in the 200, 500, and 1650 free instead – which makes sense, as his 200 free in long course is now 2.26 seconds better now than it was then.

That left Cal without any A-finalists in the 400 IM on Thursday, though a 3:40.97 in the B Final from 5th year Tyler Kopp was the 5th-best time overall.

Other Time Trial Notables from Thursday: