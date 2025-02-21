Cal’s Lucas Henveaux Time Trials 400 IM on Thursday at ACC Championships

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
Cal 5th year Lucas Henveaux swam a best time of 3:42.05 in a 400 IM time trial on Thursday evening, a day where he otherwise didn’t have any entries, knocking .62 seconds off his previous best time.
In his first go-around with the Cal Golden Bears in the 2022-2023 season, the Belgian distance freestyler complemented the 500 and 1650 freestyles with the 400 IM as his third individual event.
That spring, he finished 8th at the Pac-12 Championships (3:42.67) and 21st at NCAAs (3:42.73) in that event, along with 9th in the 500 free (4:10.50) and 9th in the 1650 free (14:44.14).
Dave Durden and staff are taking a different approach to round two this semester, leaving Henveaux out of the 400 IM and swimming him in the 200, 500, and 1650 free instead – which makes sense, as his 200 free in long course is now 2.26 seconds better now than it was then.
That left Cal without any A-finalists in the 400 IM on Thursday, though a 3:40.97 in the B Final from 5th year Tyler Kopp was the 5th-best time overall.
Other Time Trial Notables from Thursday:
- Georgia Tech freshman Luke Vetkoetter missed the finals in the 400 IM, but used the time trial session to post a best time in the 400 IM of 3:49.14.
- German-born Virginia Tech freshman Chiara Klein crushed her best time in a 200 free time trial with a 1:46.87. After going 1:47.47 in prelims to finish 32nd, at this meet alone she has knocked 2.1 seconds off her best time from mid-season.
- Stanford sophomore Ethan Harrington swam 19.39 in the 50 free. That was better than the 19.56 he swam in the individual event and is his first collegiate time under his high school best time of 19.45.
- After DQ’ing the 200 free relay in the regular event, SMU posted an NCAA ‘B’ standard in a time trial in 1:28.90. That included a 21.99 split from freshman Teia Salvino.
- The Georgia Tech men swam 1:23.94 in the 200 medley relay to improve their 9th-place finish by almost half-a-second. That left them .04 seconds of the NCAA ‘B” standard.