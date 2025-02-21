Horizon League Champs Day 2: Zietlow Cracks Championship Record, Wins 4th-Straight 500FR Title

2025 Horizon League Championships

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)

WOMEN

Oakland – 284 Milwaukee – 240 Youngstown State – 201 Cleveland State – 196 IUPUI – 177 Green Bay – 92

MEN

Oakland – 346 IUPUI – 257 Milwaukee – 162 Cleveland State – 138 Youngstown State – 133 Green Bay – 120 Northern Kentucky – 79

The 2nd day of the 2025 Horizon League Championships saw 11-time defending men’s and women’s champions Oakland jump out to the lead in the team standings.

Though today came up in Oakland’s favor, it was IUPUI that got out to a hot start, seeing senior Emmaleigh Zietlow win the women’s 500 free in 4:47.02. One of the best swimmers in Horizon League history, Zietlow won Horizon League Freshman of Year honors in 2022, then was Co-Swimmer of the meet in 2023, and was the sole recipient of Swimmer of the Meet in 2024. With her performance tonight, Zietlow broke her own championship record in the 500 free and became a 4-time HL champion in the event.

It was a great day for the 500 free in the Horizon League, as Oakland senior Jonas Cantrell won the men’s 500 free in a very speedy 4:18.06. The performance marks a career best for Cantrell, and, like Zietlow, his win tonight marks his 4th-consecutive Horizon League title in the 500.

The Golden Grizzlies then kept it rolling, seeing senior Jordyn Shipps repeat as women’s 200 IM champion. Shipps swam a 1:59.72, winning the race by nearly 3 seconds.

Oakland made it a sweep of the 200 IM, as grad student Jack Wike ripped a 1:45.30 for victory. He was off his winning time of 1:44.66 from last year, which also stands as the championship record, but he still won the race by over a second. It was a 1-2 punch for the Golden Grizzlies, as sophomore Max Haney took 2nd in 1:46.66.

Cleveland State then earned their first win of the meet, as Grace Chelf clocked a 22.78 to win the women’s 50 free. She won the race by a convincing margin, touching nearly half a second ahead of runner-up Ronja Riihinen (Oakland) came in 2nd with a 23.14.

Following his phenomenal 18.6 anchor split on the 200 medley relay last night, Oakland junior Charlie Brown won the men’s 50 free in 19.69 tonight. That swim came after Brown clocked a 19.59 in prelims this morning. The men’s 50 free was Oakland’s best event of the night, seeing junior Micah Scheffer take 2nd in 19.87, while Harry Nicholson, another junior, came in 3rd with a 19.94.

Scheffer (20.04), Nicholson (19.34), Wike (19.53), and Brown (18.82) would go on to win the men’s 200 free relay for Oakland with a new Horizon League record of 1:17.73. That also marks a program record for Oakland.

Milwaukee earned the win in the women’s 200 free relay, seeing Gabrielle LePine (23.05), Carly Plate (23.17), Christiana Brooks (22.91), and Janelle Schulz (22.50) team up for a 1:31.63. Gracie Chelf swam a 22.74 leading off the Cleveland State relay, which was faster than she swam to win the 50 free earlier in the session.

Oakland’s Elleana Chalifoux won women’s 1-meter diving with a score of 293.40. Teammate Victoria Sanders came in 2nd with a score of 290.95.