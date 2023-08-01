WATCH: Howley, Shackell, and Mijatovic All Break Records On Night 1 Of Junior Nationals

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 1 in Irvine for Summer Junior Nationals was a fast one. The night was highlighted by two meet records and two national age group (NAG) records.

GIRLS’ 200 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Jr World: 2:04.70 – Summer McIntosh (2023) (pending 2:04.06)

Meet: 2:07.56 – Tess Howley (2023)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 2:07.01 – Mary Meagher (1979)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 2:05.96 – Mary Meagher (1981)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 2:06.39 – Regan Smith (2020)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:13.69

Podium:

Tess Howley (LIAC), 2:06.85M Hannah Bellard (CW), 2:09.92 Lainey Mullins (SSC), 2:10.99 Bailey Hartman (CROW), 2:11.38 Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:11.69 Katie Walker (MAC), 2:12.77 Lilly Derivaux (BULL), 2:13.93 Caroline Bricker (PPA), 2:13.76

After breaking Olivia Carter’s meet record in prelims, Tess Howley swam even faster in finals with a 2:06.85. Howley led the whole way. Howley’s time made her the fourth fastest American and ninth fastest in the World in the event this year.

BOYS’ 200 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017)

Meet: 1:56.54 – Andrew Seliskar (2013)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 1:59.02 – Michael Phelps (2000)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:53.82 – Thomas Heilman (2023)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 2:00.49

Podium:

Aaron Shackell (CSC), 1:56.07M Gregg Enoch (CSC),1:58.49 Michael Hochwalt (SWAT), 1:58.87 David Schmitt (EVO), 1:59.21 Diego Nosack (THSC), 1:58.30 Logan Robinson (GPAC), 2:00.04 Tyler Ray (CW), 2:00.62 Harry Belcher (NOVA), 2:00.67

Swimming his third fastest time in the event ever, and about two tenths off of his personal best, Aaron Shackell also broke the meet record in the 200 fly. Shackell will represent the US in Dublin, Ireland at the U23 European Championships from August 11-13.

GIRLS’ 100 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Jr World: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

Meet: 1:07.63 – Lucy Thomas (2022)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 1:08.09 – Amanda Beard (1996)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 1:07.05 – Megan Jendrick (2000)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 1:04.95 – Lydia Jacoby (2021)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:10.29

Podium:

Piper Enge (BC), 1:07.98 Raya Mellott (CROW), 1:08.51 Mary Elizabeth Cespedes (VSC), 1:08.81 Addie Robillard (RAYS), 1:09.26 Caroline Bricker (PPA), 1:09.72 Avery Collins (LAC), 1:09.74 Kaitlyn Nguyen (NOVA), 1:10.04 Cate Pawlaski (EDI), 1:10.38

Texas commit Piper Enge earned the win in the 100 breast. Enge was the top seed coming into the event, and won by over half a second. Her swim was also a personal best and her first time under the 1:08 mark.

BOYS’ 100 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Jr World: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

Meet: 1:00.08 – Michael Andrew (2016)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 1:02.64 – Ian Call (2023)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:00.17 – Josh Matheny (2019)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 59.82 – Michael Andrew (2016)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 1:02.19

Podium:

Nick Mahabir (CSTE), 1:00.69 Xavier Ruiz (RAC), 1:01.15 Charlie Egeland (AQJT), 1:01.24 Joshua Chen (TFA), 1:01.82 Watson Nguyen (MTRO), 1:01.85 Alexei Avakov (PSX), 1:01.95 Daniel Li (ROSE), 1:01.99 Brasen Walker (RSA), 1:02.15

After swimming under the minute last week at the TYR Pro Championships, Nick Mahabir secured the win here. Mahabir is the Singapore National Record holder in all three of the breaststroke events.

GIRLS’ 800 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

Jr World: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky (2014)

Meet: 8:30.84 – G Ryan (2012)

Girls’ 13-14 NAG: 8:28.54 – Becca Mann (2012)

Girls’ 15-16 NAG: 8:13.86 – Katie Ledecky (2013)

Girls’ 17-18 NAG: 8:06.68 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 8:45.79

Podium:

Lynsey Bowen (CSC), 8:33.71 Kayla Han (RMDA), 8:33.87 Kate Hurst (SCAR), 8:34.11 Cavan Gormsen (LIAC), 8:34.38 Kathleen Turano (SCAR), 8:40.70 Ella Cosgrove (SAC), 8:43.93 Mila Nikanorov (HRA), 8:44.20 Katie McCarthy (EDI), 8:44.97

Even though it was the 800 free, the event came down to the final touch. After swimming a personal best in prelims of the 200 fly and scratching the event for finals, it was Lynsey Bowen who got the win.

BOYS’ 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

Jr World: 14:46.09 – Franko Grgic (2019)

Meet: 15:16.62 – Johannes Calloni (2016)

Boys’ 13-14 NAG: 15:31.03 – Jesse Vassallo (1976)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 15:03.91 – Bobby Hackett (1976)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 14:45.29 – Larsen Jensen (2004)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: 15:39.89

Podium:

Isaac Fleig (TST), 15:19.90 Luke Whitlock (FAST), 15:22.22 Luka Mijatovic (PLS), 15:27.38 William Mulgrew (CRIM), 15:29.82 Nathan Szobota (NOVA), 15:29.87 Jacob Pins (DMSF), 15:31.13 Bobby DiNunzio (TIDE), 15:32.78 Aiden Hammer (KING), 15:33.69

Isaac Fleig had a huge last couple of hundreds to win the 1500 freestyle. Also, something to watch here is lane 2 as Luka Mijatovic broke the oldest NAG record in the books.