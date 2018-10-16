Watch Highlights from the 2 Day SMU Classic in 2 Minutes (Video)

2018 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

A ray of sunshine in the hard training month of October, the SMU Classic gives 6 groups of 8 swimmers and 1 diver from around the country to suit up and show what they can do in the middle of the fall season. This year, the meet was highlighted by defending NCAA Mallory Comerford of Louisville (200 free) and Louise Hansson of USC (100 fly) who both won multiple individual events in Dallas this past weekend. Louisville came away with the team title, after getting 2nd to USC at last year’s meet by just half a point, while USC’s Riley Scott came away with the high point award for swimming.