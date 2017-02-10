WATCH: Highlights of the 2017 FINA Marathon Swimming World Cup (ARG)

Swimmers from Italy controlled operations in the first leg of the 2017 circuit of the FINA/HOSA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup, held in Patagones-Viedma (ARG), by taking gold and silver in both the men’s and women’s race. On February 4, Federico Vanelli was the best among men, winning in 1h57m02s42, while Arianna Bridi was the fastest in the women’s field, touching home in 2h11m30s42.

While Vanelli’s best result in 2016 had been a bronze medal (precisely in the inaugural race of the season, also in Viedma), his teammate Simone Ruffini was the winner of the overall series. This time in Argentina, he was second in a time of 1h57m32s30. The bronze medal went to France’s David Aubry, in 1h58m25s36. It is the first medal at this level for the French athlete, who had made a single appearance in the 2016 circuit, at the Abu Dhabi race.

Still in the men’s race, the best Argentinean of the field was Guillermo Bertola, fourth in 1h58m28s45, while well-known Allan do Carmo, from Brazil, had to content with the sixth place (1h58m33s67).

The women’s race was definitively harder to decide. If the triumph of Bridi – who made a brilliant end of the season in 2016 with gold in Lac Megantic (CAN), silver in Hong Kong and bronze in Chun’An (CHN) – was clear, the fight for the silver was outstanding between her teammate Rachele Bruni and Brazil’s Poliana Okimoto. At the end, and after checking the photo finish data, the two swimmers were declared second, in a time of 2h12m13s54. Curiously, the Italian star had been second at the Rio 2016 Olympics, while Okimoto was third in the Copacabana waters. Moreover, Bruni was the overall winner of the FINA/HOSA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup in 2016, while the Brazilian was the runner-up of the competition.

Ana Marcela Cunha, also from Brazil, finished fifth (2h12m18s11), while local star Cecilia Biagioli was only ninth (2h12m34m48).

38 swimmers (equalled distributed between men and women) took part in this initial leg in Argentina. The next stop of the FINA/HOSA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup will be in Abu Dhabi (UAE), on March 11, 2017.

Medallists in Patagones-Viedma (ARG):

Men

1. Federico Vanelli (ITA), 1h57m02s42; 2. Simone Ruffini (ITA), 1h57m32s30; 3. David Aubry (FRA), 1h58m25s36

Women

1. Arianna Bridi (ITA), 2h11m30s42; 2. Rachele Bruni (ITA), 2h12m13s54; 2. Poliana Okimoto (BRA), 2h12m13s54

FINA/HOSA 10km MSWC 2017 Calendar

1. Patagones-Viedma (ARG) – February 4

2. Abu Dhabi (UAE) – March 11

3. Setubal (POR) – June 24

4. Lac St Jean (CAN) – July 27

5. Lac Megantic (CAN) – August 12

6. Chun’An (CHN) – October 15

7. Hong Kong (HKG) – October 21