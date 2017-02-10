Ohio State Men Set To Host Winter Invite

Ohio State will host swimmers from 11 different schools this weekend at its Winter Invitational. Prelims on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET; Saturday’s finals session will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and on Sunday finals will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET

Live results for the weekend can be found here.

Parking Information

For this weekend fans should park in the Neil Avenue Garage directly adjacent to McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion for an event rate of $5. CampusParc will begin selling parking one hour prior to all home meets this season.

Welcome to Columbus

The Buckeyes will welcome swimmers from the following schools this weekend: Cleveland State University, Eastern Michigan University, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Miami University, University of Notre Dame, University of Pittsburgh, Purdue University, University of Missouri, Vanderbilt University, and Wright State University

Event Schedule

Competition will be split up into two days.

Saturday will feature prelims and finals for the 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 400 IM, and 100 freestyle. The afternoon session will begin with the 200 medley relay finals and conclude with the 200 freestyle relay finals

On Sunday you’ll be able to see the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 50 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and 200 IM both in the morning and afternoon. The finals session will start with the 400 medley relay and end with the 400 freestyle relay. In between prelims and finals there will be a timed 1650 freestyle final.

B1G Time Swimming

The 2017 Big Ten Championships will be held right here at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion!

All Session Passes are currently on sale! Pricing is $40 for Adults and $25 for Student/Youth. Fans can purchase by either visiting www.ticketmaster.com, by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, or in person at the Athletic Ticket Office located in the Schottenstein Center. All tickets are general admission. Everyone regardless of age requires a ticket for entrance. Single session tickets (based on availability) will be $8 for Adults, and $5 for Student/Youth.

In the Rankings

Ohio State is sitting pretty in both the College Swimming Coaches’ Association of America poll and the CollegeSwimming.com poll.

In the CSCAA poll the Buckeyes are currently 18th in the nation, and they are joined by four other Big Ten teams. Over at CollegeSwimming.com Ohio State is again ranked 18th, along with four other Big Ten teams inside the Top 30.

Last Time Out

Ohio State toppled Wright State 153-101 last weekend in its last dual meet of the season.

The Buckeyes dominated the meet, posting the highest diving score or fastest swimming time in every single event. Colin Zeng continued to blow away the competition, winning on three-meter with a score of 434.48 and on one-meter with 411.83.

A pair of freshmen also claimed events for Ohio State: Noah Lense won the 200 butterfly (1:48.94) and Alex Jahan won the 200 breaststroke (2:04.77)

Top Times

Here are Ohio State’s top individual times as of today:

50 free- Mossimo Chavez (19.95, 10th in the Big Ten)

100 free- Josh Fleagle (43.02, 5th in the Big Ten)

200 free- Josh Fleagle (1:34.91, 5th in the Big Ten)

500 free- Brayden Seal (4:19.91, 7th in the Big Ten)

1000 free- Brayden Seal (9:09.04, 6th in the Big Ten)

1650 free- Brayden Seal (15:00.32, 6th in the Big Ten)

100 back- Matt McHugh (46.42, 3rd in the Big Ten)

200 back- Thomas Trace (1:43.72, 3rd in the Big Ten)

100 breast- Jack Barone (54.41, 8th in the Big Ten)

200 breast- Brandon Fronczak (1:59.34, 12th in the Big Ten)

100 fly- Matt McHugh (46.78, 3rd in the Big Ten)

200 fly- Ching Lim (1:45.86, 5th in the Big Ten)

200 IM- Ching Lim (1:46.41, 6th in the Big Ten)

400 IM- Ching Lim (3:46.16, 2nd in the Big Ten)

The Story So Far

– The Buckeyes celebrated the careers of five seniors against Wright State: Andrew Appleby, Josh Fleagle, Joey Long, Matt McHugh, and Matt Moen. That group contains All-Americans, Big Ten Champions, Ohio State record holders, CSCAA Scholar All-Americans, Academic All-Big Ten honorees, and Ohio State scholar athletes.

– Ohio State wrapped up its dual meet season last weekend and will end the 2016-17 campaign with a 7-1 record in such meets. Add to that the first place finish at the OSU Invite and at Cincinnati’s quad meet and it equals a very successful season so far for the Buckeyes.

– Back in November, five Buckeyes represented the Big Ten in the inaugural USA College Challenge: Josh Fleagle, Ching Lim, Matt McHugh, and Thomas Trace all swam while Bill Wadley served as a coach on the staff.

– Between the four swimmers they competed in 13 events, with McHugh and Fleagle posted a second place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

– Colin Zeng has had another incredible season, placing first in all 18 individual events at the meets he has competed at this year. Back on Nov. 16he was named Big Ten Diver of the Week for the first time this season, a number that will surely rise in the coming weeks.

– While Buckeye times litter the top of the charts in the Big Ten, a number of them sit in the Top 20 nationally as well: Lim (400 IM), McHugh (100 back), Seal (1650 freestyle), and Fleagle (100 freestyle).

News courtesy of Ohio State Athletics.