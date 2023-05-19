Watch: Han Posts #5 All-Time 13-14 400 Free, Pash Blasts 2:08 200 Fly in Mission Viejo

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

Night two of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo saw La Mirada’s Kayla Han swim a 4:10.56 in the 400 free to become the fifth all-time fastest 13-14-year-old in the event. 14-year-old Han placed third while Bella Sims of the Sandpipers of Nevada also posted a best time (4:06.41) to win the race.

Notably, Kelly Pash had an exciting race in the 200 fly where her Texas teammate Dakota Luther pushed her to a lifetime best time. Luther was first at the halfway mark, but it was Pash who ultimately hit the wall first in a time of 2:08.20, .05 ahead of Luther in second place. On the men’s side, Nic Fink blasted a sub-1:00 to win the 100 breast in 59.77 and second-place finisher Jake Foster (who had only been sub-1:02 twice after prelims) broke 1:01.00 for the first time with a 1:00.81.

Check out race videos of all of the ‘A’ finals below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s Youtube channel.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04 – Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

U.S Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel (2018)

Top 8:

Abbey Weitzeil took the early lead in the 100 free final and expanded it to a full second before she hit the wall first. This was her fastest 100 freestyle of the entire 2023 Pro Swim Series, beating her 53.36 from Westmont which was already easily under the 2024 Olympic Trials qualifying cut (55.79).

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 46.86 – David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)

U.S Open Record: 47.39 – Caeleb Dressel / Ryan Held

Top 8:

Bjorn Seeliger was the first to flip at the 50-meter mark, but Ryan Held closed the race in a powerful 25.64 (compared to Seeliger’s 25.85) to overtake him and touch the wall first. Both swimmers clocked season-best times and this was an especially impressive swim for Held who had not broken 49.00 yet this season.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King (2021)

(2021) U.S Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

Top 8:

Lilly King impressed again, charging home to her third and final 1:06 100 breast victory of the 2023 Pro Swim Series. Dobler made it a fun race at the halfway mark, turning at 31.42 compared to King’s 31.23, but 2021 Olympic bronze medalist King broke away quickly after that with an efficient pulldown, quick turnover rate, and powerful finish.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 58.58 – Adam Peaty (2017)

U.S Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Top 8:

Nic Fink (MAAC) — 59.77 Jake Foster (RAYS) — 1:00.81 Brandon Fischer (TRIV) — 1:01.19 Luke Rodarte (CAL) — 1:01.75 Andy Dobrzanski (SUN) — 1:01.94 Jason Louser (CAL) — 1:02.54 Luke Barr (UN) — 1:02.75 Noah Cakir (TS) — 1:02.84

2022 World Championships bronze medalist Nic Fink took nearly two seconds off his prelims time (1:01.68) to secure the win in tonight’s final. He intentionally pushed the back half of the race, splitting 31.27, to charge home in his fastest 100 breast time of the 2023 Pro Swim Series. This was a great swim for Foster too who, before this morning’s prelims session, had only broken 1:02.00 in this event once before.

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 26.98 – Xiang Liu (2018)

American Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 27.38 – Kylie Masse (2023)

U.S Open Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff (2022)

Top 8:

Cal’s Isabelle Stadden came within .08 of her lifetime best time from the Westmont Pro Swim Series last month to handily secure the win tonight.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Top 8:

Justin Ress and Hunter Armstrong managed to crack 25.00 in the 50 back after racing the 100 free less than 30 minutes before. The two have been dueling in this race throughout the Pro Swim Series; In Westmont last month, Armstrong won in 24.30 and Ress took second (24.56). But today, the order was reversed and Mission Viejo’s Ress won in front of a home crowd.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu (2009)

American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descenza (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:05.05 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

U.S Open Record: 2:05.05 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8:

Kelly Pash (TXLA) — 2:08.20 Dakota Luther (TXLA) — 2:08.25 Bailey Hartman (CROW) — 2:12.47 Rachel Klinker (CAL) — 2:13.67 Lillie Nordmann (UN) — 2:13.78 Lizzy Cook (CAL) — 2:14.15 Lucy Bell (UN) — 2:14.85 Caroline Bricker (PPA) — 2:15.26

Texas teammates Pash and Luther had a very close race in the 200 fly with Luther in the lead at the halfway mark. But then Pash charged home with a 1:05.66 final 100 split compared to Luther’s 1:06.71 to take the win in a lifetime best time of 2:08.20.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (2022)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)

U.S Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Trenton Julian (MVC) — 1:56.51 Jack Dahlgren (TRI) — 1:57.77 Dare Rose (CAL) — 1:58.37 Hector Ruvalcaba (AGS) — 1:58.95 Yeziel Morales (PUR) — 2:00.13 Gabriel Jett (CAL) — 2:00.17 Jose Martinez (AGS) — 2:00.18 Cooper Lucas (LAC) — 2:00.61

Trenton Julian swam the race in true Julian fashion, going out hard and then trying to hold on. He went out in 25.50, about half a second ahead of the field, and dropped splits of 28.78/30.09/32.14 to ultimately hit the wall first by more than a second. This was a strong swim for him, about .80 off his fastest 2023 Pro Swim Series time from March.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

Top 8:

By the 100-meter mark, it was Bella Sims‘ race to lose. The 17-year-old blasted a 57.77 on the first 100 and continued to expand her lead until she laced first with a new lifetime best time. 14-year-old Kayla Han crushed her lifetime best time from March by about .80 to become the fifth all-time fastest 13-14-year-old in the event. She was already ranked sixth but has now surpassed Claire Weinstein to earn a spot among the top five. Jillian Cox, Wednesday’s 1500 free champion, was right on her best 2023 Pro Swim Series time to earn second place.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang (2016)

U.S Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Top 8:

Egyptian national record holder Marwan Aly ElKamash closed out the session by coming within 3.5 seconds of his best time from the 2017 World Championships. He had to fend off Texas’s Coby Carozza at the end though, who closed in a powerful 56.70 final 100 split compared to ElKamash’s 57.59.