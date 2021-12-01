Watch: Dressel-Less Condors Win ISL Playoff Match 6 + More Race Videos

2021 ISL PLAYOFF Match 6

November 27th-28th, 2021

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Match 6 Results

Most of the ISL teams have dealt with rosters reducing due to illness or other reasons, however the Condors lost their top athlete in Caeleb Dressel. It was reported that Dressel was under the weather upon returning to Eindhoven and would sit out from Playoff Match 6.

However, the Condors prevailed without Dressel, winning Playoff Match 6 with 532.5 points, almost 100 points ahead of Team Iron (446).

One of the most anticipated races for Match 6 was Kesli Dahlia and Ranomi Kromowidjoji in the women’s 50 fly.

Dahlia won the 100 fly (55.61), placed 2nd in the 50 fly (24.88), and swam fly (56.04) on Cali’s victorious 400 medley relay. Kromowidjojo defeated Dahlia in the individual 50 fly and the first two rounds of 50 fly skins, however Dahlia prevailed on the 3rd round of skins, which hauled in 28 total points for the Condors.

Kesli Dahlia vs. Ranomi Kromowidjojo – Women’s 50m Fly

Kesli Dahlia vs. Ranomi Kromowidjojo – Women’s 50m Fly Skins (Start at 7:25)

Cali’s Beata Nelson earned 91 points for the Condors through individual and relay contributions. Nelson won the 200 back/100 IM, placed 2nd in the 200 IM, and swam legs on 3 of Cali’s relays. You can view a majority of Nelson’s races via the “Highlights” videos.

PLAYOFF MATCH 6 RACE VIDEOS