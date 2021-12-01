How To Watch This Weekend’s Big Meets

A trio of big meets are set to go down this weekend, with the US Open, Minnesota Invite and ISL Final all running simultaneously.

Here’s all of the info you need to follow along with each of them in the coming days.

2021 US Open

The US Open kicks off tonight at 6 pm in Greensboro with the 800 freestyles and will run over the following three days with prelims at 10 am and finals sessions at 7 pm.

You can catch Wednesday and Thursday finals, plus all three prelim sessions, on USA Swimming’s streaming platform here. Friday and Saturday finals can be seen on the Olympic Channel.

2021 Minnesota Invite

Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Live Results

Live Stream

The Minnesota Invite will hold a very similar schedule to the US Open with the action beginning Wednesday night and running through Saturday. Prelims will be at 10 am and finals at 6 pm (ET).

Streaming for the meet is expected to be available here.

2021 ISL Final

Friday, December 3 – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Pieter van den hoogenband Swimming Stadium, Eindhoven, Ned.

Live Results

Live Stream (ISL)

The ISL final, originally planned to run in January, will go off on Friday and Saturday with sessions running from 1-3 pm on both days.

You can watch the match on the ISL’s streaming platform ($) here, and Canadian viewers can also find it on CBC’s website.