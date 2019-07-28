Watch Day 8 Race Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championships – Final Session

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
The United States took home 3 more golds on the final night of racing at the 2019 FINA World Championships, though they were surprisingly upset by Great Britain in the men’s 4 x 100 medley relay.
In the women’s 4 x 100 Medley Relay, Regan Smith led off in a new World Record time of 57.57 for the women’s 100 backstroke.
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.00
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.40
- World Championships Record: Liam Tancock (Great Britain), 2009, 24.04
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Camille Lacourt (France), 24.35
Medalists:
- GOLD- Zane Waddell (RSA), 24.43
- SILVER- Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 24.49
- BRONZE- Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 24.51
Will update when video is available.
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40
- World Junior Record: TARGET TIME, 2013, 29.86
- World Championships Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (USA), 29.40
Medalists:
- GOLD- Lilly King (USA), 29.84
- SILVER- Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 30.00
- BRONZE- Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 30.15
Will update when video is available.
MEN’S 1500 FREE- FINAL
- World Record: Sun Yang (China), 2012, 14:31.02
- World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 14:51.55
- World Championships Record: Sun Yang (China), 2011, 14:34.14
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy), 14:35.85
Medalists:
- GOLD- Florian Wellbrock (GER), 14:36.54
- SILVER- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:37.63
- BRONZE- Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:38.75
Will update when video is available.
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67
- World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 24.33
- World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 23.69
Medalists:
- GOLD- Simone Manuel (USA), 24.05
- SILVER- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 24.07
- BRONZE- Cate Campbell (AUS), 24.11
MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA), 2008
- World Championship Record: 4:05.90, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2017
- World Junior Record: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016
- Defending 2017 World Champion: Chase Kalisz (USA), 4:05.90
Medalists:
- GOLD- Daiya Seto (JPN), 4:08.95
- SILVER- Jay Litherland (USA), 4:09.22
- BRONZE- Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:12.07
Will update when video is available.
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
- World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016
- World Championship Record: 4:29.33, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2017
- World Junior Record: 4:35.69, Zhou Min (CHN), 2014
- Defending 2017 World Champion: 4:29.33, Katinka Hosszu (HUN)
Medalists:
- GOLD- Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:30.39
- SILVER- Ye Shiwen (CHN), 4:32.07
- BRONZE- Yui Ohashi (JPN), 4:32.33
Will update when video is available.
MEN’S 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009
- World Championship Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009
- World Junior Record: 3:35.17, Russia (Kolesnikov, Gerasimenko, Minakov, Markov), 2018
- Defending World Champion: USA (Grevers, Cordes, Dressel, Adrian), 3:27.91
Medalists:
- GOLD- Great Britain, 3:28.10
- SILVER- USA, 3:28.45
- BRONZE- Russia, 3:28.81
Splits:
- GBR- Greenbank 53.95, Peaty 57.20, Guy 50.81, Scott 46.14
- USA- Murphy 52.92, Wilson 58.65, Dressel 49.28, Adrian 47.60
- Russia- Rylov 52.57, Prigoda 58.68, Minakov 50.54, Morozov 47.02
WOMEN’S 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record:
3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017
- World Championship Record:
3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017
- World Junior Record: 3:58.38, Canada (Hannah, Knelson, Oleksiak, Ruck), 2017
- Defending 2017 World Champion: USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 3:51.55
Medalists:
- GOLD- USA, 3:50.40
- SILVER- Australia, 3:53.42
- BRONZE- Canada, 3:53.58
Splits:
- USA- Smith 57.57*, King 1:04.81, Dahlia 56.16, Manuel 51.86
- AUS- Atherton 59.06, Hansen 1:06.08, McKeon 56.32, Campbell 51.96
- CAN- Masse 59.12, Pickrem 1:06.42, MacNeil 55.56, Oleksiak 52.48
whoever said duncan scott wasnt drafting…idk about that one