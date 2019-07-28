Watch Day 8 Race Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championships – Final Session

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States took home 3 more golds on the final night of racing at the 2019 FINA World Championships, though they were surprisingly upset by Great Britain in the men’s 4 x 100 medley relay.

In the women’s 4 x 100 Medley Relay, Regan Smith led off in a new World Record time of 57.57 for the women’s 100 backstroke.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.00

(Russia), 2018, 24.40 World Championships Record: Liam Tancock (Great Britain), 2009, 24.04

2017 Defending World Champion: Camille Lacourt (France), 24.35

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40

(USA), 2017, 29.40 2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (USA), 29.40

Medalists:

MEN’S 1500 FREE- FINAL

World Record: Sun Yang (China), 2012, 14:31.02

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 14:51.55

World Championships Record: Sun Yang (China), 2011, 14:34.14

2017 Defending World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy), 14:35.85

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67

(Sweden), 2017, 23.67 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 23.69

Medalists:

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Medalists:

MEN’S 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009

World Junior Record: 3:35.17, Russia (Kolesnikov, Gerasimenko, Minakov, Markov), 2018

Defending World Champion: USA (Grevers, Cordes, Dressel, Adrian), 3:27.91

Medalists:

GOLD- Great Britain, 3:28.10 SILVER- USA, 3:28.45 BRONZE- Russia, 3:28.81

Splits:

GBR- Greenbank 53.95, Peaty 57.20, Guy 50.81, Scott 46.14

USA- Murphy 52.92, Wilson 58.65, Dressel 49.28, Adrian 47.60

Russia- Rylov 52.57, Prigoda 58.68, Minakov 50.54, Morozov 47.02

WOMEN’S 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017

World Junior Record: 3:58.38, Canada (Hannah, Knelson, Oleksiak, Ruck), 2017

Defending 2017 World Champion: USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 3:51.55

Medalists:

GOLD- USA, 3:50.40 SILVER- Australia, 3:53.42 BRONZE- Canada, 3:53.58

Splits: