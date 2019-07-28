Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Day 8 Race Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championships – Final Session

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States took home 3 more golds on the final night of racing at the 2019 FINA World Championships, though they were surprisingly upset by Great Britain in the men’s 4 x 100 medley relay.

In the women’s 4 x 100 Medley Relay, Regan Smith led off in a new World Record time of 57.57 for the women’s 100 backstroke.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.00
  • World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.40
  • World Championships Record: Liam Tancock (Great Britain), 2009, 24.04
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Camille Lacourt (France), 24.35

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Zane Waddell (RSA), 24.43
  2. SILVER- Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 24.49
  3. BRONZE- Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 24.51

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40
  • World Junior Record: TARGET TIME, 2013, 29.86
  • World Championships Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (USA), 29.40

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Lilly King (USA), 29.84
  2. SILVER- Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 30.00
  3. BRONZE- Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 30.15

MEN’S 1500 FREE- FINAL

  • World Record: Sun Yang (China), 2012, 14:31.02
  • World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 14:51.55
  • World Championships Record: Sun Yang (China), 2011, 14:34.14
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy), 14:35.85

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Florian Wellbrock (GER), 14:36.54
  2. SILVER- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 14:37.63
  3. BRONZE- Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:38.75

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67
  • World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 24.33
  • World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 23.69

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Simone Manuel (USA), 24.05
  2. SILVER- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 24.07
  3. BRONZE- Cate Campbell (AUS), 24.11

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Daiya Seto (JPN), 4:08.95
  2. SILVER- Jay Litherland (USA), 4:09.22
  3. BRONZE- Lewis Clareburt (NZL), 4:12.07

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 4:30.39
  2. SILVER- Ye Shiwen (CHN), 4:32.07
  3. BRONZE- Yui Ohashi (JPN), 4:32.33

MEN’S 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

  • World Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009
  • World Championship Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009
  • World Junior Record: 3:35.17, Russia (Kolesnikov, Gerasimenko, Minakov, Markov), 2018
  • Defending World Champion: USA (Grevers, Cordes, Dressel, Adrian), 3:27.91

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- Great Britain, 3:28.10
  2. SILVER- USA, 3:28.45
  3. BRONZE- Russia, 3:28.81

Splits:

  • GBR- Greenbank 53.95, Peaty 57.20, Guy 50.81, Scott 46.14
  • USA- Murphy 52.92, Wilson 58.65, Dressel 49.28, Adrian 47.60
  • Russia- Rylov 52.57, Prigoda 58.68, Minakov 50.54, Morozov 47.02

WOMEN’S 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

  • World Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017
  • World Championship Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017
  • World Junior Record: 3:58.38, Canada (Hannah, Knelson, Oleksiak, Ruck), 2017
  • Defending 2017 World Champion: USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 3:51.55

Medalists:

  1. GOLD- USA, 3:50.40
  2. SILVER- Australia, 3:53.42
  3. BRONZE- Canada, 3:53.58

Splits:

  • USA- Smith 57.57*, King 1:04.81, Dahlia 56.16, Manuel 51.86
  • AUS- Atherton 59.06, Hansen 1:06.08, McKeon 56.32, Campbell 51.96
  • CAN- Masse 59.12, Pickrem 1:06.42, MacNeil 55.56, Oleksiak 52.48

