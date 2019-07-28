Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mack Horton & Coach Dean Boxall Comment On Shayna Jack’s Positive Test

As more details regarding Australian swimmer Shayna Jack‘s positive doping test unfolds, her St. Peters Western coach Dean Boxall and Olympic and World Championships medalist Mack Horton have offered up his comments on the situation.

For a refresher, here is the timeline on the freestyle ace’s doping situation:

  • June 26th – Date of the doping test.
  • July 14th – Via her personal Instagram account, Jack announces her shock withdrawal from the World Championships, despite having traveled and practicing with the Aussie squad at their staging camp.
  • July 27th – Again via her personal Instagram account, Jack, reveals her positive doing test, but does not explain the substance involved, nor the fact that both the A and B samples were positive.
  • July 27th – Swimming Australia releases an official comment on Jack, but does not disclose the substance involved. CEO Leigh Russell stated,  “under the specific legislation governing Australia‘s drug-testing regime, Swimming Australia is notified of any adverse test result as is WADA and FINA. Under the process, all details are required to remain confidential until ASADA has completed its investigations, the athlete is afforded due process and an outcome determined.”
  • July 28th – Jack announces via Instagram that she tested positive for Ligandrol. Also known as selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) LGD-4033, was originally developed for the treatment of muscle wasting conditions such as aging, osteoporosis, muscular dystrophy and cancer, is promoted as a selective non-steroidal anabolic agent. (Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority).
  • July 28th – Former ASADA head Richard Ings questions the handling of informing the public by Swimming Australia, saying “If Swimming Australia is suggesting that their anti-doping policy, approved by ASADA, forbids them from announcing the Jack provisional suspension, they are wrong.”
    • Aussie Head Coach Jacco Verhaeren also speaks, saying, “We are not trying to cover anything up. We don’t play a game. She’s [Jack] not here [in Gwangju] and it shows that the Australian system works.”

The Sydney Morning Herald has published comments from Jack’s St. Peters Western coach Dean Boxall, who says he was informed of the positive test at the very same time as Jack.

“I was called into the room when she was informed. I walked into a very distraught girl. I’ve never seen someone that upset, which of course made me very upset,” Boxall said.

Per SMH, Jack did not want the test result to be made public for fear it would unsettle fellow swimmers at the world titles, which meant Boxall and the select few staff that knew had to keep it secret.

“Of course it’s been difficult because you are trying to prepare your athletes for a world championship. And my athletes have swum pretty well here. I certainly hadn’t told anybody, not even my wife,” Boxall said.

“You could probably call it a burden. But we did the best thing, that was part of the process. Shayna wanted that as well. I thought we stuck to our guns and did a great job for the team.

“They are a pretty professional group. They knew they had a job to do. That was our whole primary focus over the past five weeks since trials. Everybody did their job, now that it’s come out, people are feeling saddened.

“We absolutely didn’t talk about it.”

“I’ve been in contact with her all the time. The girl is devastated. I’m devastated. I love my athletes. It’s about relationships. I support Shayna, I support Swimming Australia and I certainly support our stance on zero tolerance for drug cheating.

“So does Shayna. That’s why she left immediately. We followed the process. It was put in place and it was performed.

“She’s going to fight and we are going to fight with her and Swimming Australia is going to fight with her. I believe in Shayna. I believe strongly her story. I know my athlete. This is a very, very sad story. We’ve got to go through the process and respect it and we trust it.

“I believe it will all be finished (Jack will be cleared). Absolutely.”

As for Jack’s Australian teammate Mack Horton, who visibly displayed his dismay over doping in swimming via his refusal to stand on the 400m free podium on night 1, he told Seven News:

“I was disappointed to learn late yesterday that a fellow Dolphins team member had recently returned a positive A sample,” Horton said.

“I applaud the decision to immediately withdraw the athlete in question from further competition until this matter is resolved.

“My position remains firm — clean sport must be a priority for all athletes, all sports and all nations.”

In This Story

13
Leave a Reply

10 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Steve

A cheat is a cheat is a cheat

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Kristiina

Commentarium is broken again just like few days ago..

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Swimmer

She’s only distraught after she’s been caught for cheating.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Kristiina

Very bad case. More worse was cas not revealing several days. Earlier revealed positive test quikly. This athlete lie.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!