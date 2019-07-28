Mack Horton & Coach Dean Boxall Comment On Shayna Jack’s Positive Test

As more details regarding Australian swimmer Shayna Jack‘s positive doping test unfolds, her St. Peters Western coach Dean Boxall and Olympic and World Championships medalist Mack Horton have offered up his comments on the situation.

For a refresher, here is the timeline on the freestyle ace’s doping situation:

June 26th – Date of the doping test.

July 14th – Via her personal Instagram account, Jack announces her shock withdrawal from the World Championships, despite having traveled and practicing with the Aussie squad at their staging camp.

July 27th – Again via her personal Instagram account, Jack, reveals her positive doing test, but does not explain the substance involved, nor the fact that both the A and B samples were positive.

July 27th – Swimming Australia releases an official comment on Jack, but does not disclose the substance involved. CEO Leigh Russell stated, “under the specific legislation governing Australia ‘s drug-testing regime, Swimming Australia is notified of any adverse test result as is WADA and FINA. Under the process, all details are required to remain confidential until ASADA has completed its investigations, the athlete is afforded due process and an outcome determined.”

July 28th – Jack announces via Instagram that she tested positive for Ligandrol. Also known as selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) LGD-4033, was originally developed for the treatment of muscle wasting conditions such as aging, osteoporosis, muscular dystrophy and cancer, is promoted as a selective non-steroidal anabolic agent. (Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority).

July 28th – Former ASADA head Richard Ings questions the handling of informing the public by Swimming Australia, saying “If Swimming Australia is suggesting that their anti-doping policy, approved by ASADA, forbids them from announcing the Jack provisional suspension, they are wrong.” Aussie Head Coach Jacco Verhaeren also speaks, saying, “We are not trying to cover anything up. We don’t play a game. She’s [Jack] not here [in Gwangju] and it shows that the Australian system works.”



The Sydney Morning Herald has published comments from Jack’s St. Peters Western coach Dean Boxall, who says he was informed of the positive test at the very same time as Jack.

“I was called into the room when she was informed. I walked into a very distraught girl. I’ve never seen someone that upset, which of course made me very upset,” Boxall said.

Per SMH, Jack did not want the test result to be made public for fear it would unsettle fellow swimmers at the world titles, which meant Boxall and the select few staff that knew had to keep it secret.