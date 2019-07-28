Former ASADA Head Questions Swimming Australia’s Transparency On Shayna Jack

We reported today how Australian swimmer Shayna Jack‘s A and B samples from a doping test dated June 26th had both tested positively for Ligandrol.

Also known as selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) LGD-4033, was originally developed for the treatment of muscle wasting conditions such as aging, osteoporosis, muscular dystrophy and cancer, is promoted as a selective non-steroidal anabolic agent. (Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority).

Jack was notified of the positive A sample on July 12th, told of her B sample on July 19th, but Swimming Australia only made the entire situation public on July 27th.

This timeline left some to question the delay by Swimming Australia.

The organization’s official statement read, “under the specific legislation governing Australia‘s drug-testing regime, Swimming Australia is notified of any adverse test result as is WADA and FINA. Under the process, all details are required to remain confidential until ASADA has completed its investigations, the athlete is afforded due process and an outcome determined.”

However, former ASADA head Richard Ings is putting this restriction under the spotlight, pointing out Section 14.3.1 of Swimming Australia’s anti-doping policy, which states, “The identity of any Athlete or other person who is asserted by ASADA or another Anti-Doping Organisation to have committed an anti-doping rule violation, may be publicly disclosed by ASADA or another Anti-Doping Organisation only after notice has been provided to the Athlete or other person in accordance with Article 7.3, 7.4, 7.5, 7.6 or 7.7 and simultaneously to WADA and the international federation in accordance with Article 14.1.2.” (ABC)

Ings boils it down to saying, “I think that’s a very disappointing part of this whole situation. Not just from the athlete, but particularly from Swimming Australia. When an athlete is provisionally suspended, the rules do allow the sport to make a public announcement.

“If Swimming Australia is suggesting that their anti-doping policy, approved by ASADA, forbids them from announcing the Jack provisional suspension, they are wrong,” said Ings. (ABC)

Swimming Australia Head Coach Jacco Verhaeren also held a press conference today in which he stated, “We are not trying to cover anything up. We don’t play a game. She’s [Jack] not here [in Gwangju] and it shows that the Australian system works.

“We can pride ourself in Australia in having a strict system that protects sport and athletes,” stated Verhaeren.

You can view the Verhaeren press conference here.