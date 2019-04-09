Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Ariarne Titmus’ Monster 1:54.30 2Free From South Australia

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-year-old Ariarne Titmus threw down the swim of her life with a monster 1:54.30 200m freestyle tonight in South Australia, taking the National Title in a new Australian Record, Commonwealth Record and All Comers Record mark.

The Commonwealth Games multi-gold medalist split the race beautifully, opening in 56.06 and coming home in 58.24 for her best time by over half a second over the 1:54.85 she put up on the Gold Coast last year. You can read more about Titmus’ historic performance here,but check out her race in action below, courtesy of Australian 7.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!