Watch Ariarne Titmus’ Monster 1:54.30 2Free From South Australia

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-year-old Ariarne Titmus threw down the swim of her life with a monster 1:54.30 200m freestyle tonight in South Australia, taking the National Title in a new Australian Record, Commonwealth Record and All Comers Record mark.

The Commonwealth Games multi-gold medalist split the race beautifully, opening in 56.06 and coming home in 58.24 for her best time by over half a second over the 1:54.85 she put up on the Gold Coast last year. You can read more about Titmus’ historic performance here,but check out her race in action below, courtesy of Australian 7.