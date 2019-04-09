Watch Ariarne Titmus’ Monster 1:54.30 2Free From South Australia

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, April 7th – Friday, April 12th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre
- LCM
18-year-old Ariarne Titmus threw down the swim of her life with a monster 1:54.30 200m freestyle tonight in South Australia, taking the National Title in a new Australian Record, Commonwealth Record and All Comers Record mark.
The Commonwealth Games multi-gold medalist split the race beautifully, opening in 56.06 and coming home in 58.24 for her best time by over half a second over the 1:54.85 she put up on the Gold Coast last year. You can read more about Titmus’ historic performance here,but check out her race in action below, courtesy of Australian 7.
Ariarne Titmus sets an Australian record in the 200m Freestyle!@SwimmingAUS | #CrownTheChamps pic.twitter.com/mALIBIZ7mR
— 7Sport (@7Sport) April 9, 2019
