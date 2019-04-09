Jack-Of-All-Trades Eric Chimes Commits to Denison Red Men

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eric Chimes of Brecksville Broadview Heights High School and the Cleveland Swim Institute in Ohio has announced that he plans to swim for Denison University starting in the fall of 2019. A swimmer with the range to excel in every event he chooses to swim, Chimes has career-best times in the 1650 yard freestyle, 200-yard butterfly, and 400 yard IM that would land him within the top 12 in the North Coast Athletic Conference for the 2018-2019 season.

At the Division 1 NE District Championships in February Chimes won the 200 yard IM (1:52.73) and took 4th place in the 100-yard butterfly (50.24). He followed that up with a 35th place finish in the 400 yard IM (3:58.66) at the NCSA Junior Championships.

Best Times in Yards:

200 IM – 1:52.73

400 IM – 3:58.66

200 Fly – 1:50.95

200 Back – 1:52.55

200 Breast – 2:06.85

200 Free – 1:42.28

1650 Free – 15:57.98

Chimes will be joining the reigning Division 3 National Champion Denison Big Red, and their depth as a team is a testament to how they won their 5th team championship. Below is how Eric’s times would rank within in the NCAC, a conference that also hosts D3 powerhouse Kenyon, and how they rank amongst the Red Men.

Event NCAC Rank Denison Rank 1650 free 9th 5th 200 breast 15th 5th 200 fly 11th 9th 400 IM 12th 6th

So far the Red Men have received verbal commitments from Peter Morley, Trey Ike, and Patrick Madden as members of the class of 2023, all of which look to be ultra-versatile, much like Chimes.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.