Wang Jianjiahe Crushes Li Bingjie, Takes Chinese/Asian 800 Free Record

2019 CHINESE NATIONALS

*Note: Results are only available through Chinese app

16-year-old Wang Jianjiahe nailed her 2nd gold of these 2019 Championships, wrangling up a new Chinese and Asian Continental Record in the women’s 800m free tonight at Qingdao Sports Center.

Wang fired off a monster mark of 8:14.64 to take the win massively over domestic rival and former National Record holder in the event, Li Bingjie. Li touched in 8:27.96 for silver, while Bi Wenxin rounded out the top 3 in 8:29.35.

Wang’s previous personal best in this 800m free rested at the 8:18.09 she notched at the Pro Swim Series Atlanta last year. The teen was a hair off that mark en route to gold at the 2018 Asian Games, registering 8:18.55 to break that competition’s standard.

The previous 800m free Chinese and Asian Continental Record in this event stood at the 8:15.46 Li threw down at the 2017 World Championships to capture silver behind America’s unstoppable Katie Ledecky.

Splits for Wang’s national and continental record-breaking performance tonight were as follows:

59.39/1:02.37/1:02.59/1:02.54/1:02.49/1:02.66/1:02.41/1:00.19

Speaking of Ledecky, Wang’s time tonight is just .24 off of her word-leading effort from Greensboro that places the American atop the world rankings throne. Wang also bumps ahead of Li to sit only behind Ledecky and Britain’s Rebecca Adlington as the 3rd fastest performer all-time in the event.