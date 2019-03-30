Donohoe Adds Two More Wins For The Fish at Buffalo Sectional Day 2

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – BUFFALO

March 28th-31st, 2019

Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY

Long Course (50m), Prelims-Finals

Live Results on Meet Mobile under ‘2019 Speedo LC Sectional Championship’

Top 5 Team Scores After Day 2:

WOMEN:

The Fish – 325 Radnor Aquatic Club – 167 Westchester Aquatic Club – 137 Cape Cod Swim Club – 123 Cougar Aquatic Club – 113

MEN:

The Fish – 206 Radnor Aquatic Club – 188 Cougar Aquatic Club – 181 Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas – 179 Star Swimming – 105

COMBINED:

The Fish – 531 Radnor Aquatic Club – 355 Cougar Aquatic Club – 294 Clifton Park-Halfmoon Piranhas – 289 Star Swimming – 183

The Fish continued to roll 0n the second day of competition in Buffalo, maintaining leads in all three team races. Madelyn Donohoe picked up two wins to match her win in the mile on day 1. Donohoe kicked off the finals session with a 2:04.75 in the women’s 200 free. She won the event by well over 2 seconds, but was off her personal best of 2:03.23 from 2016. She then posted a 4:18.03 to win the 400 free, which also comes in off her lifetime best of 4:13.79 from last year.

NYU swimmer Graham Chatoor also doubled up, winning both the men’s 200 free and 400 free. Chatoor swam a best time in the 200 free, clocking a 1:56.04. That shed 0.17 seconds off his previous best time from last year. He went on to touch in 4:08.22 in the 400 free after swimming a 4:08.21 in prelims. That time was off his personal best of 4:06.10.

Laura Goettler (Lake Erie Silver Dolphins) took the women’s 100 breast with a 1:14.53. That time was well off her prelims time of 1:12.91, and was even further off her lifetime best of 1:10.03. David Abrahams (Radnor Aquatic Club) was the winner of the men’s 100 breast. Abrahams clocked a 1:04.16, matching his time from prelims exactly. His personal best sits at 1:03.30.

Megan Deuel (Victor Swim Club) won a tight race in the women’s 100 fly with Christiana Regenauer (Condors Swim Club of Clarkstow). Deuel got her hand on the wall in 1:01.55, just ahead of Regenauer (1:01.63). Amazingly, Deuel outsplit Regenauer on both 50s, 29.04 to 29.08 on the first 50, and 32.51 to 32.55 on the 2nd 50. Both girls broke 1:02 for the first time with their swims. Benjamin Crone (Retriever Aquatic Club) won the men’s 100 fly with a 57.92, undercutting his previous best time of 58.12.

Deuel also went on to win the 100 back, touching the wall in 1:04.14. She was 0.19 seconds faster than her previous best time. David Bocci (Lake Erie Silver Dolphins) was the winner of the men’s 100 back, swimming a 1:00.97.