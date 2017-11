Vita da NUOTATORI, tra Corsie, Cronometri e Attimi senza Fiato

H2Okies Continue to Build Impressive Class of 2022 with Verbals from Divers Leftwich and Mroz The H2Okies continue to add to their already impressive prospective class of 2022, bringing in verbal commitments from divers Brooke Leftwich of Roanoke, Virginia and Izzi Mroz of Denver, Colorado.

Newcastle Teens Score Big, Faulkner Earns Multiple Wins In Sheffield Catch up on the emerging and veteran talent taking to the Ponds Forge pool at the Swim England Northeast Championships. Ellie Faulkner claimed the women’s 100m freestyle and 400m freestyle victories on day 2.

John Shebat Weighs Chances of Swimming 100 fly at NCAA’s (Video) Shebat took the 100 fly, going out with a 22.45 on the front half and this time got his hands to the wall first, narrowly holding off Bonetti to win it 48.29 to 48.31

Adam Peaty Earns 2 British Swimming Awards, Emily Large One To Watch Adam Peaty is used to stepping onto the big stage, as he earned two prestigious awards at last night’s British Swimming awards ceremony.

Minnetonka Breast/IMer Sam Frigard Verbals to South Dakota State Sam Frigard of Minnetonka High School and Minnetonka Swim Club has verbally committed to swim for South Dakota State University.

Illinois Secures Commitment from Nitro’s Sarah Cano Sarah Cano of Leander High School and Nitro Swimming has given a verbal commitment to the University of Illinois.

Northern Colorado Scores 2 Verbals: Nicole Depooter and Avery Dinnel Canadian sprinter Nicole Depooter (pictured above) and Colorado diver Avery Dinnel have both verbally committed to the University of Northern Colorado for 2018-19.