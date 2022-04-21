USC Women Maintain Top Spot Unanimously In CWPA Week 13 Polls

Courtesy: Collegiate Water Polo

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — The University of Southern California remains the undisputed top-ranked team in the nation as the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) releases the 2022 Week 12/April 13 Women’s Varsity National Top 25, Division III Top 10, CWPA Top Five and CWPA Division III Top Five Polls.

Pomona-Pitzer Colleges, the University of Michigan and Austin College hang on at No. 1 in the Division III Top 10, CWPA Top Five and CWPA Division III Top Five Polls, respectively.

Voted on by a panel of coaches from the Western Water Polo Association (WWPA), the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF), the Golden Coast Conference, the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC), the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the Big West Conference, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and the CWPA based on the cumulative results of the season, the polls are compiled and released on Wednesday during the season.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY NATIONAL TOP 25 (WEEK 13)



The University of Southern California picks up 100 points to once again rate as a unanimous No. 1 selection in the Week 13/April 20 National Top 25 Poll.

The Trojans (100 points) lead a Top 25 which experiences minor changes with the first 12 positions remaining unchanged with USC, Stanford University (96 points), the University of California-Los Angeles (92 points), the University of Hawaii (88 points), the University of California-Irvine (84 points), the University of California (81 points), the University of Michigan (76 points), Fresno State University (72 points), Arizona State University (68 points), Long Beach State University (64 points), the University of California-Davis (60 points) and the University of California-San Diego (54 points) retaining their prior rankings.

Wagner College (49 points) pulls even with San Jose State University (49 points) at No. 13, while Indiana University (44 points) slips to No. 15.

University of the Pacific (40 points) remains at No. 16 with Harvard University (32 points) jumping two spots to No. 17.

The University of California-Santa Barbara (31 points) and Loyola Marymount University (31 points) settle into a tie at No. 18 with Princeton University (27 points), San Diego State University (20 points), Brown University (19 points), Long Island University (13 points), California State University-Northridge (7 points) and Marist College (5 points) hanging onto the final six positions to compete the Top 25.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY TOP 25 (WEEK 13/APRIL 20) Rank Team Week 12 Poll

Points 1 University of Southern California 1 100 2 Stanford University 2 96 3 University of California-Los Angeles 3 92 4 University of Hawaii 4 88 5 University of California-Irvine 5 84 6 University of California 6 81 7 University of Michigan 7 76 8 Fresno State University 8 72 9 Arizona State University 9 68 10 Long Beach State University 11 64 11 University of California-Davis 10 60 12 University of California-San Diego 12 54 13 (T) Wagner College 15 49 13 (T) San Jose State University 13 49 15 Indiana University 14 44 16 University of the Pacific 16 40 17 Harvard University 19 32 18 (T) Loyola Marymount University 18 31 18 (T) University of California-Santa Barbara 17 31 20 Princeton University 20 27 21 San Diego State University 21 20 22 Brown University 22 19 23 Long Island University 23 13 24 California State University Northridge 24 7 25 Marist College 25 5

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY DIVISION III TOP 10 (WEEK 13)

Pomona-Pitzer Colleges remains unchallenged at No. 1 in the 2022 Women’s Varsity Division III Week 13/April 20 Top 10 Poll.

Pomona-Pitzer (100 points), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (94 points) and Whittier College (89 points) remain at No. 1-to-3, respectively, with California Lutheran University (85 points) climbing three spots to take over at No. 4.

Austin College (81 points), the University of La Verne (74 points), Chapman University (72 points), the University of Redlands (65 points), Augustana College (60 points) and Occidental College (33 points) complete the Top 10.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY DIVISION III TOP 10 (WEEK 13/APRIL 20) Rank Team Week 12 Poll

Points 1 Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 1 100 2 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges 2 94 3 Whittier College 3 89 4 California Lutheran University 7 85 5 Austin College 4 81 6 University of La Verne 5 74 7 Chapman University 6 72 8 University of Redlands 8 65 9 Augustana College 9 60 10 Occidental College 10 33 RV Washington & Jefferson College NR 22

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY COLLEGIATE WATER POLO ASSOCIATION TOP 5 (WEEK 13)



Heading into the 2022 Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Division I Championship at Bucknell University on Friday-Sunday, April 22-24, five-time defending Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Champion the University of Michigan continues at No. 1 in the 2022 CWPA Division I Week 13/April 20 Top Five Poll.

The 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 league champion, Michigan (100 points) remains the undisputed/unanimous No. 1 selection.

The poll remains unchanged from the Week 12/April 13 voting as Michigan, Harvard University (94 points), Princeton University (89 points), Brown University (87 points) and Saint Francis University (48 points) retain the No. 1-to-5 slots, respectively.

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY COLLEGIATE WATER POLO ASSOCIATION TOP 5 (WEEK 13/APRIL 20) Rank Team Week 12 Poll

Points 1 University of Michigan 1 100 2 Harvard University 2 94 3 Princeton University 3 89 4 Brown University 4 87 5 Saint Francis University 5 48 RV Bucknell University RV 32

2022 WOMEN’S VARSITY COLLEGIATE WATER POLO ASSOCIATION DIVISION III TOP 5 (WEEK 13)

2021 Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Division III champion Austin College remains the top-ranked program in the 2022 CWPA Division III Week 13/April 20 Top Five Poll.

The Kangaroos (100 points) continue as a unanimous No. 1 pick with Augustana College (95 points) and Macalester College (87 points) following at No. 2 and 3.

Wittenberg University (68 points) acquires company at No. 4 from Washington & Jefferson College (68 points) to complete the Top Five.