USA Swimming Votes On Dues Change At Annual Business Meeting

USA Swimming has voted to amend their club dues for new clubs, voting to change the dues to have the first year only at $750 instead of previously having it stand at $700 for the first three years ($2100 total). This marks the first change in club dues since 1990.
In addition to this decrease, the sport development department will release a quarterly report on the USA Swimming website showing how the funds are being used. The amendment passed with 83% for the change.
Club dues were a hot topic coming into this weekend after a vote was set for USA Swimming’s proposed 221% increase in club dues. The annual rate has sat at $70 with the proposed increase set for $225. This rate is for established clubs rather than the higher rate for new clubs. This rate increase for established clubs has not yet been voted on.
Earlier today, it was discussed that most coaches told SwimSwam they were ok with the increases but had some concerns including knowing where the money was being spent as well as the recent cuts in the organization’s club, LSC, coach, and athlete development budget.
USA Swimming has committed to the following list of programs, though one coach told SwimSwam that even during the presentation, a malfunctioning computer led to a presenter commenting that some of the money would be spent on new computers and phones for staff members, which is not part of the list below.
- More visits from USA Swimming to LSCs
- Alignment with LSCs on serving clubs
- More club visits to variety of club sizes
- More listening to coaches at local level
- More recognition of clubs (especially those producing at an age group level)
- Regular meetings in LSC with coaches and LSC Boards
- In-person coach education
- Include coaches in decision-making process, both in-person and broad grassroots participation
- Help when clubs are facing significant challenges around facilities, board changes, etc.
Today’s amendment on dues for new clubs was proposed by Kenneth Chung after there was approximately a two hour session last night with Paris Jacobs, Ira Klein, and Jamie Platt.
Garbage. Absolute garbage. The increase in membership fee is ridiculous. Promises of more visits, etc… blah blah blah.
And USAS only made $5 million on the expected $8 million from Trials. Yall need to get a better business model.
I’ve had my club since 1983 and not ONCE has USA swimming visited or asked me what I needed! My concern is that we are pricing ourselves out of the sport. Nobody in our area swims for less than $100/month so if you have 2-3 kids after paying the USA membership fee you are asking the family to pay almost $360-570 at entry level. And let’s not forget team suit, cap, goggles. Which would be around another $80-100/child. And if you want to go to a meet it’s more tacked onto that. So let’s keep training all these rich families who can afford to participate in our sport!!!!