USA Swimming Votes On Dues Change At Annual Business Meeting

USA Swimming has voted to amend their club dues for new clubs, voting to change the dues to have the first year only at $750 instead of previously having it stand at $700 for the first three years ($2100 total). This marks the first change in club dues since 1990.

In addition to this decrease, the sport development department will release a quarterly report on the USA Swimming website showing how the funds are being used. The amendment passed with 83% for the change.

Club dues were a hot topic coming into this weekend after a vote was set for USA Swimming’s proposed 221% increase in club dues. The annual rate has sat at $70 with the proposed increase set for $225. This rate is for established clubs rather than the higher rate for new clubs. This rate increase for established clubs has not yet been voted on.

Earlier today, it was discussed that most coaches told SwimSwam they were ok with the increases but had some concerns including knowing where the money was being spent as well as the recent cuts in the organization’s club, LSC, coach, and athlete development budget.

USA Swimming has committed to the following list of programs, though one coach told SwimSwam that even during the presentation, a malfunctioning computer led to a presenter commenting that some of the money would be spent on new computers and phones for staff members, which is not part of the list below.

More visits from USA Swimming to LSCs

Alignment with LSCs on serving clubs

More club visits to variety of club sizes

More listening to coaches at local level

More recognition of clubs (especially those producing at an age group level)

Regular meetings in LSC with coaches and LSC Boards

In-person coach education

Include coaches in decision-making process, both in-person and broad grassroots participation

Help when clubs are facing significant challenges around facilities, board changes, etc.

Today’s amendment on dues for new clubs was proposed by Kenneth Chung after there was approximately a two hour session last night with Paris Jacobs, Ira Klein, and Jamie Platt.