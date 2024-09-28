Kentucky Adds TN High School State Runner-up Lucy Trailov (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tennessee High School State Championship runner-up Lucy Trailov has chosen to study and swim at the University of Kentucky starting in the fall of 2025. Trailov has held the top time in the 100 fly for Father Ryan High School throughout her high school career and currently trains with Ensworth Aquatics.

“I am so blessed and honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Kentucky! I want to thank all of my coaches, friends, and family for helping me through this process. I also want to give a special thanks to the coaches at UK for giving me this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to be part of such an amazing team and school! GO CATS! 💙💙💙”

Trailov was a two-time finalist at the 2024 TISCA State Championship (SCY), placing 2nd in the 100 fly with a time of 54.97 and 3rd in the 500 free with a time of 4:59.16. Both times are her lifetime bests.

In 2023, as a sophomore, Trailov finished 2nd in the 100 fly (56.07) and 5th in the 500 free (5:08.66) at the TISCA State Championships, achieving personal bests. She held the top time in the 500 free that year for Father Ryan High School.

As a freshman, she placed 6th in the 100 fly with a time of 57.24 at the 2022 TISCA State Championship. Trailov also held the top time in the 200 free (1:58.05) for her high school that season, which she earned at the MTHSSA Region Meet, where she placed 5th.

Top SCY Times

200 Free – 1:53.57

500 Free – 4:59.16

100 Fly – 54.97

200 Fly – 2:01.39

Kentucky placed 9th overall at the SEC Championships last season, a significant drop from their 3rd place finish the previous year. Trailov has the potential to strengthen the butterfly group. The fastest time in the 100 fly last season was 53.29, recorded by Anna Havens Rice, who was a senior. Rice also held the top time in the 200 fly at 1:56.56.

Trailov is set to join Ava Fuller, Arianna Wertheim, Kelsey Stuck, Cassidy Allison, Julia Shafer, Eli Summa, Sarah Anne Shaffer, and Charlotte Driesse in the 2025 recruiting class for the Wildcats. Allison could also help strengthen the fly group with her times of 54.49 in the 100 and 2:02.56 in the 200.

