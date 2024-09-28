USA Swimming HOD Approves Amended Version of Club Dues Increase Proposal

USA Swimming’s House of Delegates has voted to approve an amended proposal to increase annual club dues, ending a contentious weekend over the proposed change at this weekend’s Annual Business Meeting in Denver.
The House of Delegates, the voting body representing clubs and LSCs around the country, approved the proposal with a couple of changes. The proposal to increase club dues for existing clubs from $75 to $225 annually was approved.
After an intense debate on Friday, Board of Directors Vice-Chair for Fiscal Oversight Kenneth Chung proposed an amendment to the original proposal. The amendment stated that new clubs will have to pay $750 in their first year instead of previously having to pay $750 per year for their first three years. After year one, these clubs will revert to the standard $225 annual fee.
USA Swimming says that the higher rate for new clubs will allow USA Swimming to offer more support for these programs as they get off the ground. Joel Shinofield told SwimSwam earlier this year that when a new club folds, 70% of the athlete members are lost.
In addition to this decrease, the amendment requires the sport development department to release a quarterly report on the USA Swimming website showing how the funds are being used.
The amended proposal was passed by a ‘yes’ vote from 83% of the voting members of the House of Delegates.
This marks the first change in club dues since 1990.
Most coaches that SwimSwam spoke to said that they were ok with dues increases but had some concerns including knowing where the money was being spent as well as the burden that a higher dues would place on new clubs as part of initiatives to grow the sport.
USA Swimming has committed to use the funds on the following list of programs, though one coach told SwimSwam that even during the presentation, a malfunctioning computer led to a presenter commenting that some of the money would be spent on new computers and phones for staff members, which is not part of the list below.
- More visits from USA Swimming to LSCs
- Alignment with LSCs on serving clubs
- More club visits to variety of club sizes
- More listening to coaches at local level
- More recognition of clubs (especially those producing at an age group level)
- Regular meetings in LSC with coaches and LSC Boards
- In-person coach education
- Include coaches in decision-making process, both in-person and broad grassroots participation
- Help when clubs are facing significant challenges around facilities, board changes, etc.
This is absurd! USA Swimming IS NOT going to fulfill their promises. In addition, who are they gonna send? Some buffoon that I wouldn’t trust with my 8-unders? They don’t have ANYONE anymore with half a brain. The best thing that could happen is that they go bankrupt and we start the organization over from scratch as an ETHICAL & SERVICE ORIENTATED operation!
Garbage. Absolute garbage. The increase in membership fee is ridiculous. Promises of more visits, etc… blah blah blah.
And USAS only made $5 million on the expected $8 million from Trials. Yall need to get a better business model.
I’ve had my club since 1983 and not ONCE has USA swimming visited or asked me what I needed! My concern is that we are pricing ourselves out of the sport. Nobody in our area swims for less than $100/month so if you have 2-3 kids after paying the USA membership fee you are asking the family to pay almost $360-570 at entry level. And let’s not forget team suit, cap, goggles. Which would be around another $80-100/child. And if you want to go to a meet it’s more tacked onto that. So let’s keep training all these rich families who can afford to participate in our sport!!!!
I feel what you’re talking about. I have had my team for multiple decades. The reality is though that if you check out what they are paying for other sports we are a bargain. Every time I reluctantly raise my fees only one or two people even question it despite my qualms. I think our realistic target audience are those that are willing to pay whatever they need to give their kids the opportunity. Those that can’t/wont are doing rec level programs in various sports.
This isn’t a reasonable increase they’re proposing. It’s a 221% increase.
USA swimming doesn’t care about clubs, it cares about money.
Bottom line. How do we make more money every single year.
You’re complaining about an annual $155 increase in dues – the first increase in 34 years? My kid’s monthly dues are $250. A tech suit is $650. This is the hill you want to die on?
Inflation from 1990 is only 140.9% meaning $70 in 1990 is $168 today. I would give them that.
A 221% increase is absurd.
We need to be the “bargain sport” because we don’t compete every weekend. We train and train and train too compete maybe once a month if we’re lucky 2 times a month in SCY season.
Your other non “bargain” sports compete every single weekend with multiple games/matches a weekend.
This is all happening because we had a CEO that had no idea what this sport was or how to run this sport as a successful business. He saw it as a show and couldn’t bring us to the green and dumped us more in… Read more »
If you have a problem, have you actively reached out to a team service member? If you haven’t, start being part of the solution instead of complaining about it.
So sick of this tired ass line. USA Swimming pays their staff millions and millions of dollars every year. The CEO makes $1 million+ every year.
If you want “the rest of us” to solve the problems, then don’t take that $1 million paycheck. I’d be happy to solve the problems – for $1 million annually. You know where to reach me if you want to take me up on that.