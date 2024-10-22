Urlando Named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, Sims & Maluka Share Women’s Award

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Luca Urlando, Georgia

Georgia’s Luca Urlando, a redshirt senior from Sacrament, Calif., earned four wins in the win at Florida State. Urlando turned in an NCAA A-cut time of 1:39.03 in the 200 fly before winning in the 200 back (1:39.39) and the 200 IM (1:43.49) with a pair of NCAA B-cut times. He also led off the Bulldogs’ winning 200 medley relay with a 21.21 leadoff split to set up a first-place time of 1:25.20.

Men’s Diver of the Week: Carson Paul, LSU

LSU’s Carson Paul, a junior from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, swept the springboard events in the four-team meet against George Mason, Loyola (Md.) and Navy in Annapolis. Paul took first place on the 1-meter with a score of 366.15, good for ninth best in program history. He also recorded the top score of 405.90 on the 3-meter.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Elliot Woodburn, Georgia

Georgia’s Elliot Woodburn, a freshman from Kendal, England, earned three podium finishes in the win at No. 22 Florida State. Woodburn claimed first place in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 53.76 and second place in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:57.64. He helped the 200 medley relay squad win its event, posting the fastest 50 breaststroke split of all swimmers (23.74), and swam the third leg of the 400 free relay team that took fourth place (2:57.71/44.43).

Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Bella Sims, Florida and Ieva Maluka, Georgia

Florida’s Bella Sims, a sophomore from Henderson, Nev., led the Gators with 13 individual points in the season-opening meet at No. 1 Virginia. Sims touched the wall first in the 200 SCM IM (2:06.75) and second in the 200 SCM fly (2:04.85). She was also a part of two second-place relays, swimming the leadoff leg of the 200 SCM medley relay (1:45.13/26.22) and the anchor leg of the 400 SCM free relay (3:36.51/53.12).

Georgia’s Ieva Maluka, a junior from Riga, Latvia, claimed four first-place finishes in the win at Florida State. Maluka registered a trio of NCAA B-cut times to win the 200 free (1:45.02), the 200 fly (1:56.32) and the 200 IM (1:56.64). She concluded the meet by anchoring the first-place 400 free relay with a split of 49.06, the fastest anchor leg of all swimmers.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Camyla Monroy, Florida

Florida’s Camyla Monroy, a sophomore from Laz Paz, Mexico, won both springboard events at No. 1 Virginia. Monroy recorded top scores of 315.38 on the 1-meter and 346.28 on the 3-meter in her first competition of the 2024-25 season.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Samantha Rydzewski, Georgia

Georgia’s Samantha Rydzewski, a freshman from Holly Springs, N.C., helped Georgia earn the victory at Florida State with her first collegiate win, posting a top time of 1:56.94 in the 200 back. Rydzewski also captured third place in the 100 back with a time of 54.75. In addition, she swam the leadoff leg of the 200 medley relay (1:40.54/25.78) and the anchor leg of the 400 free relay (3:24.74/50.40).