Gretchen Walsh, Ron Polonsky Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the fourth set of weekly honors for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, Stanford’s Ron Polonsky was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week while SMU’s Luke Sitz earned ACC Men’s Diver of the Week. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week while Duke’s Margo O’Meara was selected as ACC Women’s Diver of the Week.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Ron Polonsky, Stanford, Sr., Haifa, Israel

The 2024 Olympian from Haifa, Israel, won four events last week in Stanford’s meet against No.1 California. Polonsky swept his three individual races – 100 IM (49.38), 200 IM (1:47.62) and 400 IM (3:55.53) – before helping his teammates to a win as the second leg in the 200 medley relay.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Luke Sitz, SMU, Fr., Prosper, Texas

Sitz is off to an impressive start to his collegiate career after being named the ACC Co-Diver of the Week and Diver of the Week for two weeks straight. In his collegiate debut, Sitz swept the boards by winning the 1-meter and 3-meter in the SMU Classic. Last week, he earned the 3-meter win with a score of 428.03, ranking second in the nation and first in the conference.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, Sr., Nashville, TN

Last week, Walsh set four American records and one world record in a dual meet against Florida. She won the 100 Backstroke (54.89), the 50 Free (23.10), the 100 IM (55.98) and was a part of the winning 200 Medley Relay team (1:44.14). Walsh’s world record came from the 100 IM. She currently leads the nation in the 100 backstroke, 50 free and 100 IM.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Margo O’Meara, Duke, Sr., St. Louis, Missouri

O’Meara earned first place in the 3-meter to help the Blue Devils to a 165-135 win over Virginia Tech. She earned a score of 380.18 to sweep the competition and set a pool record, passing the mark that had stood since 2010 (377.85).

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech

Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College

Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara