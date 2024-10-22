Swimming Canada Will Combine 2025 Open Water Championships with USA Swimming

Swimming Canada has announced a partnership with USA Swimming to host its 2025 Open Water National Championships jointly in Sarasota, Florida from April 4-6.

The meet will be a selection event for both countries for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore later that year (July 11-Aug 3).

The event will replace the standalone Canadian Open Water Swimming Championships as part of the country’s ongoing outside-of-the-country initiative for its open water championships. Recently, Canada hosted its 2024 Olympic Trials in the Cayman Islands, where 31 swimmers competed – much bigger than the 18 swimmers who competed when Canada was last in Cayman in 2019.

The race is being held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, which also happens to be home to both one of the United States’ best distance training groups (the Sarasota Sharks) and Canada’s top swimmer Summer McIntosh.

Benderson Park is about 600 acres, of which about 400 acres is an artificial lake. The rowing basin in that lake hosted the 2017 World Rowing Championships.

“We are thrilled to announce that in 2025, we will be moving our trials to Florida in collaboration with USA Swimming. Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, with its world-class rowing basin, provides ideal conditions for our athletes to perform at their peak. The opportunity to compete against top American swimmers promises an exciting, high-calibre event with intense competition. Additionally, the inclusion of various distances and age groups offers invaluable experience for our younger swimmers, preparing them for future success,” said Swimming Canada Acting CEO Suzanne Paulins.

The international tour of Canada’s Open Water Championships comes in spite of the country having several domestic venues for open water racing. The 2025 edition of the Open Water Swimming Festival will be held August 16-17 at the Montreal Olympic Basin, and Canada has hosted stops on the World Aquatics Open Water World Cup circuit in the past, including at Lac Megantic.

The problem is the timing, though. Water temperatures in Megantic, for example, don’t usually crack the 18 degrees Celsius threshold for non-wetsuit races until June or July, and Canada wants to have its teams selected earlier than that.

Canada’s lone entry in women’s open water swimming at the Olympics Emma Finlin finished 23rd out of 24 swimmers, roughly 18 minute behind the podium finishers. Canada ultimately had no swimmers participate in the men’s race.

SwimSwam has requested more information about whether Canadian and American athletes will have the same qualifying standards for the championships or if each country will set its own marks, but has not yet heard a response.