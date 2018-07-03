Update On Aussie Pan Pacs Qualifiers With One Day Of Trials Remaining

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Saturday, June 30th – Wednesday, July 4th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM
- Pan Pacs Selection Criteria
- Qualifiers from Commonwealth Games
There’s one more day left of the 2018 Australian Pan Pacific Championship Trials, the 2nd meet at which Aussies can qualify to represent their nation in Tokyo later this summer. As a reminder, the Commonwealth Games served as the 1st selection meet, with most of the big guns down under already having already clocked their cuts en route to the podium there.
Here is a reminder of the Aussies that have already earned qualifying times from both the Commonwealth Games, as well as thus far through this Trials competition. We’ll provide a full list of qualifiers once this meet concludes.
Additionally, here’s a high-level refresher on the selection criteria:
- Max of 52 athletes total, 26 male/26 female, may be selected.
- The Commonwealth Games takes priority over these Pan Pac Trials int terms of qualification.
- The 1st, 2nd and 3rd placed athletes at Commonwealth Games will be selected to the team as long as they meet or exceed Swimming Australia’s QTs.
- Anyone who meets or exceeds the QT in the Pan Pac Trials final may also be selected to the team.
- The Pan Pacific Championships does not restrict the number of athletes per nation that can be entered per event into the heats. Therefore more than three athletes per event can be selected onto the team provided they meet the QT.
- You can view Swimming Australia’s Pan Pacs qualifying times here.
Reminder of qualifiers from Commonwealth Games:
Women:
- 50m free – Cate Campbell (23.78), Bronte Campbell (24.26), Shayna Jack (24.57)
- 100m free – Bronte Campbell (52.27), Cate Campbell (52.69)
- 200m frees – Ariarne Titmus (1:54.85), Emma McKeon (1:56.26)
- 400m free – Ariarne Titmus(4:00.93)
- 800m free – Ariarne Titmus (8:20.02), Jess Ashwood (8:27.60), Kiah Melverton (8:28.59)
- 100m back – Emily Seebohm (58.66)
- 200m back – Emily Seebohm (2:06.82)
- 100m fly – Emma McKeon (56.78), Maddie Groves (57.19), Brianna Throssell (57.30)
- 200m fly – Laura Taylor (2:07.39)
- 100m breast -none
- 200m breast – none
- 200m IM – none
- 400m IM – none
Men:
- 50 free – none
- 100m free – Kyle Chalmers (48.15)
- 200m free – Kyle Chalmers (1:45.56), Mack Horton (1:45.89)
- 400m free – Mack Horton (3:43.76), Jack McLoughlin (3:45.21)
- 800m free – none
- 1500m free – Jack McLaughlin (14:47.09), Mack Horton (14:51.05)
- 100m back – Mitch Larkin (53.18)
- 200m back – Mitch Larkin (1:56.10)
- 100m fly – none
- 200m fly – none
- 100m breast – none
- 200m breaststroke – Matt Wilson (2:08.64)
- 200m IM – Mitch Larkin (1:57.67)
- 400m IM – Clyde Lewis (4:13.12)
- Men’s 100m free – Jack Cartwright (48.05** relay lead-off)
- Women’s 400m free – Kiah Melverton (4:06.25)
- Men’s 400m free – Elijah Winngton (3:45.98)
- Women’s 1500m free – Kiah Melverton (15:59.92), Kareena Lee (16:00.14), Maddy Gough (16:09.11), Ariarne Titmus (16:09.87)
- Women’s 100m back – Kaylee McKeown (59.62)
- Women’s 100m breast – Jessica Hansen (1:06.47)
It’s going to be a relatively small team if they stick to the QTs strictly.
Frankly, I’m shocked at how many events still have NO competitors.
True, there is one more day to go, but still. . . . .
Will this be the weakest Pan Pacs team that OZ has had in a long time?