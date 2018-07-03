Stanford Women 1 of 3 Teams With 20 CSCAA Academic All-Americans

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 1,069 swimmers and divers to their Scholar All-America team, the most in history. The distinction recognizes athletes who maintain a GPA of 3.50 or higher and competed at their respective NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Additionally, there were 1,137 student named as Honorable Mention selections. These students have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a “B” time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.

Three different Division I schools had 20 swimmers honored: the Stanford women, Ohio State women and Alabama men. The Cal and Louisville women were the next highest with 19 and 18 respectively. Check out the top team rankings below:

NCAA Finish Women Honorees 13 Ohio State 20 1 Stanford 20 2 Cal 19 5 Louisville 18 20 Arizona 17 6 Texas 17 3 Texas A&M 17 4 Michigan 15 30 Alabama 14 10 Minnesota 14 15 Missouri 14

NCAA Finish Men Honorees 13 Alabama 20 18 Harvard 16 28 Ohio State 16 7 Stanford 14

Among the individual swimmers earning the award were NCAA Swimmers of the Year Caeleb Dressel of Florida and Ella Eastin of Stanford. Below, check out some of the other notable honorees:

Katie Ledecky, Stanford

Simone Manuel, Stanford

Brooke Forde, Stanford

Ally Howe, Stanford

Bethany Galat, Texas A&M

Beata Nelson, Wisconsin

Siobhan Haughey, Michigan

Mallory Comerford, Louisville

Kathleen Baker, Cal

Amy Bilquist, Cal

Mark Szaranek, Florida

Maxime Rooney, Florida

Gunnar Bentz, Georgia

Dean Farris, Harvard

Felix Auboeck, Michigan

Austin Katz, Texas

Anton Ipsen, NC State

For a full list of swimmers, click here.

In Division II, Queens (NC) had the most athletes earn the distinction for women with 17, followed by Lindenwood (13), while the Lions topped the men’s side with 9.

For Division III, Emory (17) led Kenyon (15) and MIT (14) for women, with the Engineers (16) topping Kenyon (15) for men.