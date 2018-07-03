Stanford Women 1 of 3 Teams With 20 CSCAA Academic All-Americans

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 1,069 swimmers and divers to their Scholar All-America team, the most in history. The distinction recognizes athletes who maintain a GPA of 3.50 or higher and competed at their respective NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
Additionally, there were 1,137 student named as Honorable Mention selections. These students have similarly achieved a GPA of 3.50 and achieved a “B” time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.
Three different Division I schools had 20 swimmers honored: the Stanford women, Ohio State women and Alabama men. The Cal and Louisville women were the next highest with 19 and 18 respectively. Check out the top team rankings below:
|NCAA Finish
|Women
|Honorees
|13
|Ohio State
|20
|1
|Stanford
|20
|2
|Cal
|19
|5
|Louisville
|18
|20
|Arizona
|17
|6
|Texas
|17
|3
|Texas A&M
|17
|4
|Michigan
|15
|30
|Alabama
|14
|10
|Minnesota
|14
|15
|Missouri
|14
|NCAA Finish
|Men
|Honorees
|13
|Alabama
|20
|18
|Harvard
|16
|28
|Ohio State
|16
|7
|Stanford
|14
Among the individual swimmers earning the award were NCAA Swimmers of the Year Caeleb Dressel of Florida and Ella Eastin of Stanford. Below, check out some of the other notable honorees:
- Katie Ledecky, Stanford
- Simone Manuel, Stanford
- Brooke Forde, Stanford
- Ally Howe, Stanford
- Bethany Galat, Texas A&M
- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
- Siobhan Haughey, Michigan
- Mallory Comerford, Louisville
- Kathleen Baker, Cal
- Amy Bilquist, Cal
- Mark Szaranek, Florida
- Maxime Rooney, Florida
- Gunnar Bentz, Georgia
- Dean Farris, Harvard
- Felix Auboeck, Michigan
- Austin Katz, Texas
- Anton Ipsen, NC State
For a full list of swimmers, click here.
In Division II, Queens (NC) had the most athletes earn the distinction for women with 17, followed by Lindenwood (13), while the Lions topped the men’s side with 9.
For Division III, Emory (17) led Kenyon (15) and MIT (14) for women, with the Engineers (16) topping Kenyon (15) for men.
“The distinction recognizes athletes who maintain a GPA of 3.50 or higher and competed at their respective NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.” This isn’t quite true. An athlete can earn Honorable Mention status for achieving a “B” cut for swimming or qualifying for Zone diving. Ohio State women didn’t have 20 athletes compete at NCAAs so some of their athletes have to be honorable mentions.
Grade inflation helps a lot at Stanford doesn’t it
Yeah, to the people downvoting, the average GPA at Stanford is 3.67.