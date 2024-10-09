Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UNLV’s Daniel Nicusan Named WAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV men’s swimming senior Daniel Nicusan has been named the WAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Nicusan, a native of Târgu Mureș, Romania, won the 100 breast against defending national champion Arizona State as part of three top-5 finishes. His first-place time of 52.22 in the 100 breast marked the second-fastest time in program history, coming within eight-hundredths of a second of Adnan Beji‘s school record and currently ranks as the fastest 100 breast time in the country. Additionally, Nicusan placed second in the 200 IM (1:46.94), posting the school’s seventh fastest time in the event, and fourth in the 100 free (44.46).

This is Nicusan’s first career weekly honor and the first weekly recognition for a Rebel swimmer this season.

UP NEXT: The Rebels will return to competition when they host Simon Fraser in their home-opening dual meet Friday-Saturday, October 18-19.

