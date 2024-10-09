Ron Zugelder Named Head Coach Of Buffalo Area Aquatic Club

Courtesy: Buffalo Area Aquatic Club (BAAC)

BUFFALO, NY, October 9, 2024 – The Buffalo Area Aquatic Club (BAAC) is pleased to announce that Ron Zugelder has been elevated to Head Coach effective October 15th after serving as Assistant Coach since 2020. Zugelder will take over for Mike Cutler who is retiring from coaching and returning to his hometown in Michigan to be closer to family.

Zugelder brings over thirty years of coaching experience and leadership to the team. In addition to supporting BAAC’s growth and coaching the age group team since 2020, Zugelder has been a successful high school coach for the Lockport High School Girls Varsity Team since 1992 winning the Niagara Frontier League Championships 1996-1997, 2001-2007 and 2023 and Section VI Championships 2002-2007. Zugelder also coached the St Joseph Collegiate Institute swim team to win the Monseigneur Martin Championships from 1995-1998 and the New York State Catholic Championship in 1996. Zugelder has also been the Pool Director for Park Country Club since 2006.

As part of the transition, Zugelder is planning to retire from the Lockport City School District where he has been a physical education teacher since 1992 in order to focus on BAAC full time. Ron’s experience in administration, teaching and belief in developing well-rounded athletes who excel academically, demonstrate leadership and contribute positively to their communities aligns perfectly with BAAC’s mission to provide each swimmer the opportunity to achieve their potential and compete at their highest level in a safe and supportive environment.

The Buffalo Area Aquatic Club supports swimmers of all age groups from beginner through high school and is approaching two hundred members. “We were thrilled when Ron approached us with interest in leading BAAC full time. Ron embraces our desire to build upon the club’s program of excellence while inspiring young swimmers to learn the sport and achieve personal and team goals for all levels” said Martina Puzanov, President of the BAAC Board of Directors. “Ron is a great leader to our swimmers who encourages them to achieve their best while also having fun and supporting their teammates.”

“My experience at BAAC both as a coach and parent has been rewarding professionally and personally for our family over the past four years. I have a unique perspective of the potential for this club to continue growing as one of the leading USA Swimming clubs in Western New York and beyond” said Zugelder. “One of my goals as Head Coach is to develop our younger swimmers in a fun and competitive swimming environment. I look forward to connecting with all swimmers and families during this transition period, so that each swimmer can reach their highest potential.”

BAAC currently has five Zugelder swimmers on the team including Ron’s three children along with his niece and nephew. The Zugelder swimmers have consistently led their respective age groups in championship meets including Ron’s twins, Reagan and Rogan who won the 10 and Under High Point Award at last year’s Niagara Long Course Championship. The club overall has achieved tremendous success over the past few years, consistently placing in the top three teams in Niagara Championships and winning the 14 and Under Age Group Championships in 2023.

BAAC is open for registration year round with the competitive groups practicing at the University of Buffalo Alumni Arena six days per week. The development program (beginner levels 1-3) swim at Sweet Home Middle School in six week sessions available from September to August. Registration for Session 2 of the development program begins on October 14th with the session running October 21st through mid-December. To learn more about BAAC or to join the BAAC team, please visit www.buffaloswimming.com or contact membership at [email protected].