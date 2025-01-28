UNLV Picks Up Sweep of Wyoming As Rebel Men Inch Past Cowboys

UNLV vs Wyoming

DAY 1

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams collected 28 victories out of 30 events they competed in on Friday’s opening night against Wyoming at Jim Reitz Pool.

Additionally, the Rebels gathered 50 top-3 finishes.

THE RUNDOWN WOMEN:

– In a 1-2 punch of the women’s 400 medley relay, the Rebel ‘A’ squad consisting of sophomore Dominika Trentkiewicz , senior Madison Petschauer , sophomore Fernanda Mendez Guerra and junior Erika Carlson took first with a time of 3:42.31. Taking second was the Scarlet & Gray ‘B’ team with a time of 3:49.63.

– Sweeping the top-4 spots of the 200 free, senior Gina Miller powered her way to a first-place finish (1:50.68), junior Marta Klimek took second (1:51.14), sophomore Ava Olson finished third (1:52.77) and freshman Grace Wharton placed fourth (1:54.42).

– In a Rebel 1-2-3 sweep of the 50 back, Trentkiewicz earned a first-place finish with a time of 25.67, while freshman Halayna Montrichard (26.65) and senior Bridget Sullivan (26.69) placed second and third, respectively.

– Graduate student Madison Petchauer dominated the breaststroke events, taking victories in the 50 breast (29.53) and 100 breast (1:04.28).

– In the 100 fly, Mendez Guerra took first (54.36) and freshman Lauren Palacios placed second (55.73).

– Dominating the 200 free relay, the Rebels ‘A’ team of Sullivan, Carlson, senior Pilar Cohen and Miller collected a first-place finish with a time of 1:34.40.

– The Scarlet & Gray ‘A’ team of Trentkiewicz, Petschauer, Mendez Guerra and Cohen tacked on a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:43.06).

– Giving the Rebels a 1-2 finish in the 300 free, Carlson finished first with a time of 2:50.86 and Miller grabbed second place (2:53.33).

– In the 100 back, Montrichard claimed a first-place time of 57.50.

– Mendez Guerra won her second event of the night in the 50 fly, flying her way to a winning time of 24.57.

– The 400 free relay ‘A’ team of Carlson, Cohen, Sullivan and Olson finished first with a time of 3:27.83.

– In the 1-meter event, Vika Yanovska won with a score of 259.43.

THE RUNDOWN MEN:

– In a 1-2 Rebel finish of the 400 medley relay, the men’s ‘A’ team of sophomore Wikus Potgieter , senior Adnan Beji , junior Ian Belflower and sophomore Amburs Barcsak teamed up for a first-place time of 3:16.88. Following in second was the Scarlet & Gray ‘B’ squad with a time of 3:19.66.

– Redshirt sophomore Colby Raffel took first place in the 200 free with a time of 1:41.31.

– In the 50 back, Potgieter swam a first-place time of 22.71, while Tatsuki Inoue took second (22.97).

– Beji claimed two event victories in the 50 breast (25.30) and 100 breast (54.42).

– Earning the top-2 spots in the 100 fly, redshirt freshman Emil Perez placed first, reaching the wall in 48.84 seconds, while Belflower followed in second (49.44).

– Adding another relay victory, the 200 free relay ‘A’ team of Potgieter, freshman Lucas Diermayr , senior Daniel Nicusan and Barcsak tag teamed for a time of 1:22.64.

– Compiling another relay win, the 200 medley relay ‘A’ team of Inoue, Nicusan, Belflower and Diermayr reached the wall in 1:30.35.

– Freshman Caleb Manning earned an event victory in the 300 free (2:42.41).

– Potgieter added his second victory of the meet in the 100 back, posting a time of 49.05.

– Belflower showcased his skills in the 50 fly, posting a winning time of 22.31.

– Nicusan added an individual victory of his own in the 100 IM, reaching the wall in 50.68 seconds.

– The Rebels 400 free relay ‘A’ squad of Barcsak, Perez, Diermayr and Inoue clocked a time of 3:03.54.

– Senior Dima Tereshchenko went perfect in the diving events, earning first-place scores in the 3-meter (356.55) and 1-meter (308.63) dives.

UP NEXT: The Rebels will wrap up competition against Wyoming on Saturday. The final day of action will start at 10 a.m. PT.

DAY 2

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept Wyoming Saturday at Jim Reitz Pool.

On the women’s side, the Scarlet & Gray topped the Cowgirls 177-123. On the men’s side, the Rebels edged the Cowboys by a 152-144 final tally.

Over the two-day meet, the Scarlet & Gray collected 45 victories and 94 top-3 finishes.

THE RUNDOWN WOMEN:

– Starting the morning strong, the Rebel 200 medley relay ‘A’ team of sophomore Dominika Trentkiewicz , graduate student Heather Gardner and senior Bridget Sullivan teamed up for a first-place time of 1:42.75.

– Junior Erika Carlson picked up a victory in the 200 free, posting a time of 1:48.53.

– Marking another Scarlet & Gray victory, Trentkiewicz powered her way to a winning time of 55.26 in the 100 back.

– Completing a 1-2-3 Rebel sweep of the 200 fly, sophomore Ava Olson took first place (2:03.11), while freshman Lauren Palacios finished second (2:04.85) and Carlson placed in third (2:05.88).

– Sophomore Fernanda Mendez Guerra earned multiple wins on the day, claiming victories in the 50 free (23.48) and 100 fly (54.40).

– In a Scarlet & Gray 1-2 finish of the 500 free, Olson swam her way to a first-place finish (4:58.12) and senior Gina Miller came in second (4:58.81).

– In the 200 IM, freshman Grace Wharton sprinted to a winning time of 2:08.65, with junior Jillian Moses coming in second (2:10.84).

– Adding more top-3 finishes were Gardner’s second-place 100 breast (1:05.44), Miller’s third-place 1000 free (10:19.01), graduate student Madison Petschauer’s third-place 100 breast (1:06.15), Sullivan’s third-place 100 free (52.76) and Trentkiewicz’s third-place 200 back (2:04.34)

– Closing out the Rebel women’s victory, the 400 free relay ‘A’ team of Carlson, senior Pilar Cohen , Mendez Guerra and Olson joined forces for a finishing time of 3:24.83.

THE RUNDOWN MEN:

– Giving the Rebel men a quick start, the 200 medley relay ‘A’ team of sophomore Wikus Potgieter , senior Adnan Beji , junior Ian Belflower and senior Daniel Nicusan secured a first-place finish (1:29.14).

– In a Rebel sweep of the 200 free, sophomore Ambrus Barcsak darted to a win with a time of 1:40.97.

– Providing a 1-2 Rebel punch in the 100 back, Potgieter earned the event win (48.80) and sophomore Tatsuki Inoue followed behind in second (50.23).

– Earning the top-two spots in the 100 breast, Beji reached the wall first (54.40) and Nicusan touched in second (55.77).

– Adding more individual victories, Belflower posted a time of 1:49.63 in the 200 fly, redshirt freshman Emil Perez won the 100 free (45.63) and Beji collected his second first-place finish of the day in the 200 breast (2:04.35).

– In a Scarlet & Gray 1-2-3 sweep of the 200 back, Inoue claimed first place (1:47.86), Potgieter took second (1:51.04) and senior McKay Mickelson finished third (1:51.08).

– Adding additional top-3 finishes, freshman Caleb Manning placed second in the 500 free (4:40.21) and third in 1000 free (9:39.40) and Perez earned second-place finishes in the 100 fly (49.64) and 50 free (21.27).

QUOTABLE: “It was a great meet this weekend. Wyoming always pushes us to swim fast while we’re tired. We had some great races that should set us up well for the conference championships.”

-UNLV Head Coach Pat Ota

UP NEXT: The Rebels will stay home for their Senior Meet against Grand Canyon on Saturday at 11 a.m. PT at Jim Reitz Pool.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (1/25/25) – The University of Wyoming swimming and diving teams came up short against conference opponent UNLV on the road in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Cowgirls had their undefeated dual streak snapped with a 123-177 loss. The Cowboys also lost to the Rebels but by a slightly closer margin of 144-152.

“Our men swam a great meet and showed grit and determination in every race,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “We won a lot of races on the men’s side that I wasn’t expecting. Our distance men stood out today, as did our sprinters with Quinn winning the 50.”

“The women had a great showing, but just didn’t have the same level of pop off the walls and through the finish that we have seen this season,” said Denniston. “That said, they put a lot of effort in each race and never gave up. Brynlee continues to dominate the breaststroke, and Kayla swam one of the best 200 backstrokes I’ve ever seen from her.”

The Pokes earned first-place in the 1000-yard freestyle on both the men’s and women’s side, with Jakub Rynkiewicz and Macey Hansen swimming a 9:36.08 and 10:06.98 respectively.

Tara Joyce earned the top spot in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.37.

Brynlee Busskohl won the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming a 1:03.01, as well as the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:17.37.

Quinn Teller had a first place showing in the 50-yard freestyle, having swam a 20.94.

Kayla Cunningham came in first in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:03.86.

Derek Long took first in the 500-yard freestyle, logging a time of 4:39.43.

Gavin Smith won the 100-yard butterfly, swimming a 49.42.

Andrew Ravegum earned the top spot in the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:54.33.

“We are polishing the swims for our last few meets of the season and looking forward to more fast racing in Green River on Friday,” Denniston said.

Wyoming swim and dive is back in action against Utah in Green River, Wyoming, as a UW outreach event on Friday, Jan. 31.