University of Louisville Suspends Swimming Training after Coronavirus Positives

The University of Louisville halted all men’s and women’s swimming voluntary activities at the Ralph Wright Natatorium for 2 weeks on Saturday. This came after 3 members of the program tested positive for coronavirus.

“All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of those impacted,” the release said. “We look forward to a resumption of swimming activities soon.”

Undergraduates are due back on campus at Louisville to begin classes on August 17. The school has announced a hybrid plan with in-person classes continuing until the day before Thanksgiving, moving fully online for final exams after the Thanksgiving break. Many classes will be a combination of virtual and in-person learning.

Louisville was one of the first college swim teams to return to the water for voluntary activities in early June. At the time, there were 13 swimmers and 2 divers as part of the group. A spokesperson for Louisville has not responded to a question about how many swimmers were back on campus at the time of the suspension of training, but their original plans had anticipated many more student-athletes returning to campus in the last month.

Swimming & diving was one of four sports that were allowed to return under the school’s first phase, in part because it was easy to isolate the swimmers and divers in the natatorium away from other groups returning to campus.

Under NCAA rules, student-athletes are allowed to participate in voluntary conditioning activities without coaches (other than for safety purposes). In swimming, the line between “conditioning work” and “skills training” is a very thin one, meaning that workouts look essentially like a normal workout, but without coaches.

Last week, we reported that multiple members of the Texas A&M swimming & diving program had also tested positive for coronavirus. Unlike Louisville, Texas A&M athletics staff would not reveal the number of positive tests.

Louisville has not reported as many positive cases in their returning programs as have other schools, though a “support” staff member for the football team did test positive in late May, prior to returning to campus.

The state of Kentucky saw its highest-recorded single day run of new cases at 850 on Sunday, but even with that spike, the state has relatively-few cases. With just over 23,000 confirmed cases among a population of 4-and-a-half million, Kentucky ranks 10th-best in terms of fewest cases-per-million. Their 691 deaths caused by COVID-19, however, does not stack up as well against other states, though they have not seen a rise in deaths along with their rise in new positive tests over the last 2 weeks.

Jefferson County, where Louisville is located, has seen more cases than anywhere else, with 5,170 recorded so far. It is, however, the state’s largest county, and its rate-per-capita of positive tests is in-line with other parts of the state.