United States, Host Nation Greece Beef Up Rosters For 2023 World Cup In Athens

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – ATHENS

Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th

Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Entries

Entries for the second stop of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup have been published, giving us insight into the matchups we’ll see in Athens beginning on Friday, October 13th.

Some nations such as China and Australia have kept their rosters intact, carrying over the likes of Qin Haiyang, Zhang Yufei and the Campbell sisters from the first stop in Berlin. But others have added to their arsenals for this weekend.

For instance, South Africa will see both Ryan Coetzee and Pieter Coetze join the party. 19-year-old Coetze in particular will bring his speed to the backstroke events where he’ll battle against Ryosuke Irie of Japan and Thomas Ceccon of Italy.

Denmark’s Thea Blomsterberg is also expected to compete, adding spice to the breaststroke events. Joining her will be Sophie Hansson of Sweden, while sister Louis Hansson is entered in the sprint freestyle and butterfly races.

The host nation of Greece will have a strong presence this time around, with its lineup spearheaded by Kristian Gkolomeev, Anna Ntountounaki and newly-minted U23 Championships gold medalist Stergios-Marios Bilas.

Canada’s weapon Maggie MacNeil and teammate Rebecca Smith are added as well.

The United States’ roster has also grown, with the following swimmers added for this Athens stop: